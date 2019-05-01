May 1, 2019

Middle Pleistocene human skull reveals variation and continuity in early Asian humans

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Middle Pleistocene human skull reveals variation and continuity in early Asian humans
The Hualongdong Middle Pleistocene human skull and the collapsed cave site, with the fossil-bearing breccia in beige aournd the limestone blocks Credit: WU Xiujie and Erik Trinkaus

A team of scientists led by Liu Wu and Wu Xiujie from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported the first ever Middle Pleistocene human skull found in southeastern China, revealing the variation and continuity in early Asian humans. Their findings were published on April 30 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Excavations in Middle Pleistocene cave deposits in southeastern China yielded a largely complete skull that exhibits morphological similarities to other East Asian Middle and Late Pleistocene archaic human remains, but also foreshadows later modern human forms.

Fossil evidence for human evolution in East Asia during the Pleistocene is often fragmentary and scattered, which makes evaluating the pattern of archaic and modern human emergence in the region complicated.

Wu Xiujie and his colleagues reported the recent discovery of most of a skull and associated remains dating to around 300,000 years ago in Hualong Cave (Hualongdong). The features of the Hualongdong fossils complement those of other East Asian remains in indicating a continuity of form through the Middle Pleistocene and into the Late Pleistocene.

In particular, the skull features a low and wide braincase with a projecting brow but a less prominent midface, as well as an incipient chin. The teeth are simple in form, contrasting with other archaic East Asian fossils, and its third molar is either reduced in size or absent.

Middle Pleistocene human skull reveals variation and continuity in early Asian humans
The virtual reconstruction of the Hualongdong 6 human skull, with mirror-imaged portions in gray, plus two of the few stone tools from the site. Credit: WU Xiujie

According to the authors, the remains not only add to the expected variation of these Middle Pleistocene humans, recombining features present in other individuals from the same time period, but also foreshadow developments in modern humans, providing evidence for regional continuity.

Explore further

Tongzi hominids are potentially a new human ancestor in Asia
More information: Xiu-Jie Wu et al, Archaic human remains from Hualongdong, China, and Middle Pleistocene human continuity and variation, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1902396116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Middle Pleistocene human skull reveals variation and continuity in early Asian humans (2019, May 1) retrieved 1 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-middle-pleistocene-human-skull-reveals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cyclone Fani - SOS alert in India

7 hours ago

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Apr 30, 2019

Marsquake Identification

Apr 26, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

Apr 23, 2019

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

Apr 22, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

Apr 19, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration