May 2, 2019

Microplastics accumulate in hotspots for deep-sea life

by National Oceanography Centre, Southampton

Microplastics accumulate in hotspots for deep-sea life
The likely sources, pathways and accumulation points for microplastics in the ocean. Credit: Frontiers in Earth Science

Research published earlier in the week reveals that microplastics often accumulate on the deep sea floor in the same place as diverse and dense marine life communities. This is because the same submarine sediment flows that transfer the oxygen and nutrients needed to sustain life, also transport microplastics from urban rivers to the deep-sea floor via pathways such as submarine canyons.

National Oceanography Centre (NOC) scientist, Dr. Mike Clare, who is an author on this paper, said "It may come as a surprise, but only a small amount—about 1 percent—of the plastic in the ocean floats on the surface. Most of the rest sinks. Ocean currents and other near-seafloor flows appear to control where the sinking plastic ends up. It's essential that we develop a basic understanding of the processes that control the distribution of microplastics, so that we can better understand where and how these tiny fragments and fibres enter the through seafloor marine life."

These findings result from combining previously published observations of seafloor distribution with new measurements and models of deep-sea transport of sediment and organic material.

The 's lead author, Dr. Ian Kane from the University of Manchester, said "Microplastics have been found in nearly all environments on our planet, yet we only have a very limited idea of how they are transported; particularly in the deep sea. There is now a pressing need to get more data to link hotspots of marine pollution with transport processes, and determine the ultimate fate of microplastics in the deep sea."

Explore further

Where do microplastics go in the oceans?
More information: Ian A. Kane et al. Dispersion, Accumulation, and the Ultimate Fate of Microplastics in Deep-Marine Environments: A Review and Future Directions, Frontiers in Earth Science (2019). DOI: 10.3389/feart.2019.00080
Provided by National Oceanography Centre, Southampton
Citation: Microplastics accumulate in hotspots for deep-sea life (2019, May 2) retrieved 2 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-microplastics-accumulate-hotspots-deep-sea-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

11 hours ago

Cyclone Fani - SOS alert in India

23 hours ago

Marsquake Identification

Apr 26, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

Apr 23, 2019

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

Apr 22, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

Apr 19, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration