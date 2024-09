The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) undertakes integrated ocean research and technology development from the coast to the deep ocean. It provides long-term marine science capability including: major facilities; sustained ocean observing, mapping and survey; data management, and scientific advice.

Address European Way, Southampton SO14 3ZH Website http://www.noc.soton.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Oceanography_Centre

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed