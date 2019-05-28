May 28, 2019

New method to evaluate comfort of smart and functional textiles

by University of Borås

metal fabric
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Until now, user-friendliness has been the focus of the development of smart and functional textiles. Now it is time to address comfort when wearing these textiles—a quality factor that should be of interest to the industry.

The development of smart and functional e-textiles has gone at a rapid pace, not least when it comes to desired properties such as being lightweight, flexible, being elastic, and the possibility of integrating them into garments. User-friendliness has been the top priority, but when it comes to , how the textiles actually feel on the skin, development has not come so far. This may explain why the market share of these textiles falls behind even though demand is high.

Doctoral student Melkie Tadesse has, in his , developed a method for assessing this, which should be of great interest for the industry when it comes to quality evaluation of these kinds of textiles.

"So far, the research has sought to produce a material that is perceived as an ordinary , but without succeeding in finding a method for evaluating the feeling, the comfort, of the material against the skin," he explains. The aim also extends to being able to predict tactile comfort.

Sample material collection

In his project, he has set up a sample material collection by developing and collecting various smart and functional textiles, using 3-D printing, coating, inkjet printing, screen printing on the textile substrate and smart fibers integrated in the knitting process itself. The functional textile materials have different properties such as being thermochromic (they are activated by heat), electrically conductive (activated by an electric current), photochromic (activated when exposed to light), and electroluminescent (they emit light when an passes through it).

Verification by an expert panel

Various characterisation methods such as durability against washing and mechanical actions, electrical conductivity and surface properties were analysed.

Then he examined how the different functional fabrics were experienced in based on physiological and psychological aspects. Various experiments with visual and blind subjective evaluations were carried out.

"We used an expert panel to verify the results. The participants touched and squeezed functional fabric materials and evaluated them based on different bipolar attributes, that is, words and their opposite words, e.g. rough-smooth, that are directly or indirectly related to tactile comfort, i.e. different ways to put words to the experience of touch."

Objective data (low-stress mechanical properties) was collected through a measuring system for textiles, the Kawabata Evaluation System, where the physical properties of the textile material are measured under low load conditions, such as how it behaves in regards to, for example, tensile and pressure, bending, surface friction and shearing on contact with the skin, in which the result showed that low stress mechanical properties are directly related to the tactile comfort of fabrics when in contact with the .

By using different statistical methods, he produced an interpretable result from the collected data. The result shows that it is possible to use visual tests as well as blind tests to evaluate the comfort properties of smart and functional textiles.

Environmental friendly technologies and chemicals

The project has been framed by a comprehensive approach to sustainable development.

"In the project, we have used completely environmentally friendly, resource-efficient and cost-effective techniques and chemicals, not least when it comes to , when we have developed and collected the various textile ."

Explore further

First scalable graphene yarns for wearable textiles produced
More information: Tadesse, Melkie Gednet. Quality Inspection and Evaluation of Smart or Functional Textile Fabric Surface by Skin Contact Mechanics hb.diva-portal.org/smash/recor … A1303654&dswid=-4496
Provided by University of Borås
Citation: New method to evaluate comfort of smart and functional textiles (2019, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-method-comfort-smart-functional-textiles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Adding xylitol to hot water lowers the boiling point and makes it boil

5 hours ago

I can't seem to keep my Paraffin wax in liquid form

19 hours ago

Phase diagrams for fractional distillation

May 27, 2019

Daniell cell initial equilibrium

May 26, 2019

Advice for DFT study

May 21, 2019

Cleaning- Here’s where chemistry gets interesting! Because real world application, like safe neutralizations & designing rxns for desirable products

May 21, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration