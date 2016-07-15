Smart illumative polymeric optical fibre (POF) textiles

Interactive POF Textile. Credit: PolyU

Smart illuminative POF textiles integrated with sensors and remote controls enable users to constantly change the appearance of the textiles according to the ever-changing needs. These textiles are pliable and offer the familiar tactile quality of conventional textiles, while offering a means to seamlessly integrate technology into everyday products.

In contrast to existing illuminating textiles which only offer flat illumination or obtrusive application of technology, the textiles of this project possesses aesthetic function in terms of patterns, textures and soft structures which had been previously neglected in illuminating textiles. The integrated sensors and remote

control transform conventionally passive textiles into an interactive communication platform.

Special Features and Advantages

Unique textures and soft dimensional effects enhance users' sensory pleasure

Pliability and high tactile quality ensures wearing comfort and fashionability

The integration of remote controls via bluetooth technology of mobile phones makes them user friendly for a wide spectrum of users

These textiles' color, illumination rhythm and patterns can evolve according to the needs of the users

Applications

Fashion and stage costumes with great visual effects

Interior furnishings with ability to customize the interior environments

Safety wear, e.g. uniforms for rescuers, for identification and communication

Interactive POF textile fashion design with integrated touch senso. Credit: PolyU

Interactive POF textile cushion with touch sensor for blended color illuminatio. Credit: PolyU