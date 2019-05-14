May 14, 2019 report
Study suggests imprisonment does not deter future crime
A team of researchers from the University of California, the University of Michigan, Kaiser Permanente Colorado Institute for Health Research, the State University of New York and the University of Colorado School of Medicine has found evidence that incarcerating people who commit serious crimes does not prevent them from committing more crimes once they are released. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, the researchers describe a study they conducted using statistics from people incarcerated in Michigan prisons for committing violent crimes, and what they found.
Locking people up when they have been convicted of a crime is an age-old form of punishment. In the short term, it prevents the offender from committing more crime—at least against those outside the prison gates. But jailing people has also been espoused as a means of teaching the offender a lesson—being locked up is supposed to make them think twice about committing future crimes once they are released. But does it? That is what the researchers sought to find out.
To learn more about the probability of engaging in criminal activity after release from prison, the researchers looked at data for 110,000 people convicted of violence-related felonies during the years 2003 to 2006 in Michigan—some had been sent to prison, others we given probation. The researchers followed the records through the year 2015 looking for examples of arrests or incarcerations.
The researchers report that they saw a slight decrease in crime for those sent to prison compared to those who received probation, but only for the time they were in prison. After they were released, they were found to be just as likely to engage in crime as those who had been given probationary sentences. The data indicates that serving time in prison did not serve as a deterrent for those convicted of a crime. The researchers suggest imprisonment is an ineffective deterrent, and because of that, policymakers ought to take at a closer look at its use. Putting people in prison, they note, is a lot more expensive than probation.
The study is absurd: it found that incarceration does not decrease likelihood of recidivism, so the conclusion is convicts not be jailed at all. WTF?
No wonder America with it's 2.4 million gulag population is such a spectacular failure.
Prisons might be a failure but the country is doing great.
Yep, a failure where its citizens live better than 93% of the rest of the world. I just wish my stock portfolio would be such a failure.
There are several theories supporting the "right" of a society to act against an individual via the criminal justice system, among them are deterrence, rehabilitation, and retribution (punishment in and of itself - vengenace, if you will).
From the abstract of the paper:
"One of the goals of imprisonment is to reduce violence1. Although imprisonment has risen dramatically since the 1970s, its effects on future violent crime are poorly understood2. This study's objective was to examine the effect of imprisonment on violent crime in the community among individuals on the policy margin between prison and probation sentences. .... These results suggest that for individuals on the current policy margin between prison and probation, imprisonment is an ineffective long-term intervention for violence prevention, as it has, on balance, no rehabilitative or deterrent effects after release."
[cont'd]
1. is narrowly focussed only on the deterrance theory for incarceration; and
2. only with regard to those individuals where a judge is deciding in the first instance on probation versus prison (the margin); and
3. concludes that perhaps the dividing line between prison/probation is not effective in deterring future violence.
Apparently there is a comment made in the article, which I haven't read, noting the comparative financial burdens of probation versus imprisonment. This comment is also narrowly focussed. While true, it, of course, ignores the societal/financial costs of continued violence while a person is on probation and secondary societal/financial costs associated with imprisonment (effects on families, on children, welfare costs, daycare costs, foster care, etc., etc., etc.).
Not an easy thing for a legislator to balance in crafting legislation.
But doesn't that very fact make you wonder what it is about US society that makes it incumbent to have the highest incarceration rate per capita in the world? Shouldn't it instead have one of the lowest incarceration rates per capita if all was really and truly well with US society?
>incarceration rate per capita in the world?
All is not well with US society. We are as fractured as we have been since the Civil War, but because we are geographically mixed and economically interdependent, we won't have another civil war any time soon. However, since we're still running on fumes from the 20th century, we are doing quite well economically. And violent crime is down overall if you look across several decades worth of statistics--partly because of aggressive incarceration.
As far as crime/punishment, we don't deal with criminals in an "eye for an eye" fashion. We simply recognize that we prefer to keep the innocent safer, at the expense of the criminals, rather than the other way around. And we recognize that our criminals are not like those in Sweden or other European utopias. They are tougher. Other countries' solutions won't scale up or work here.
Privatized prisons lack legitimacy and thus provide less deterrence (not to mention rehabilitation).
Incapacitation and retribution are meted out by prison sentences, whether or not there is deterrence.
Probation IS cheaper than prison, but only by about half, believe it or not. 70K vice 30K when you factor in all the bureaucracy, facilities and overhead that exists in both systems regardless of residency. Given that, there is an argument that prison is a better bargain for society.
The real question is how many of them have PTSD from earlier incidents like not having a father because he was incarcerated.
Punishment for PTSD is self-perpetuating. We can either break this vicious cycle or tolerate killings because of it.
If all you want is to keep them from hurting you for 10 years, why complain about what happens after the 10 years? Suck it up. You made it. Now eat it.
As a result no one trusts sociology, economics, or psychology and psychiatry. These sciences are in their infancy and trying to measure up to the physical sciences. They fall far short, but that's not an excuse to stop trying.
Evidence suggests that PTSD has more to do with crime than any other factor. In other words, being preyed upon by criminals is the best predictor for future criminality.
Looks like a vicious circle to me. I can't see any punishment regime but death for parking tickets that even has a hope of affecting this. And I'm not in favor of death for parking tickets.
Things are better than ever before in human history. There is still crime and corruption, but it's less than ever before in history. Better for the entire world, not just USA.
You are right, one of the things that hurt all of us most is fake news. That is exactly what is and has pretty much always been happening when the older generation thinks things are getting worse when the facts say otherwise.
