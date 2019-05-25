Report: FTC's political wrangling delays Facebook settlement
Facebook may have to wait longer before resolving a U.S. government investigation into the company's mishandling of personal information.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that political wrangling is delaying a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. Facebook could be fined up to $5 billion for various breaches of privacy.
The newspaper says FTC Chairman Joseph Simons has the votes he needs from fellow Republicans, but is trying to persuade at least one Democratic commissioner to back the deal as well. The newspaper says the two Democrats consider the deal too lenient.
The FTC and Facebook declined comment Friday. The Journal cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.
The FTC opened an investigation after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica had gathered details on Facebook users without permission.
Citation:
Report: FTC's political wrangling delays Facebook settlement (2019, May 25)
retrieved 25 May 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-ftc-political-wrangling-facebook-settlement.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Report: FTC's political wrangling delays Facebook settlement
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more