May 17, 2019

China creates app to recognize Pandas

A panda eats at the Shenyang Forest Zoological Garden in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. China has develope
A panda eats at the Shenyang Forest Zoological Garden in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. China has developed a new app that allows conservationists to identify individual pandas using "facial recognition" technology

China has developed an app that allows conservationists to identify individual pandas using facial recognition technology, state-run Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

Researchers have also built a database with over 120,000 images and 10,000 video clips of giant pandas that would allow them to correctly identify individual animals.

"The app and database will help us gather more precise and well-rounded data on the population, distribution, ages, gender ratio, birth and deaths of wild pandas, who live in deep mountains and are hard to track," Chen Peng, a researcher at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, told Xinhua.

China last year also announced plans to create a bastion for giant pandas three times the size of Yellowstone National Park to link up and encourage breeding among existing of the notoriously slow-reproducing animal, reported.

At least 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) had been budgeted for the Giant Panda National Park in mountainous southwestern China for the nation's favourite creature, China Daily reported.

Giant pandas have a notoriously low reproductive rate, a key factor—along with habitat loss—in their status as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.

More than 80 percent of the world's wild pandas live in Sichuan, with the rest in Shaanxi and Gansu.

There were about 548 in captivity globally as of November, Xinhua said.

The number living in the wild has dwindled to fewer than 2000.

Explore further

China plans panda park that will dwarf Yellowstone

© 2019 AFP

Citation: China creates app to recognize Pandas (2019, May 17) retrieved 17 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-china-app-pandas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

LED lights can damage the retina

1 hour ago

Synthesis of a re-designed E. coli genome

14 hours ago

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

16 hours ago

Light intensity at a distance -- UV light to kill bacteria

19 hours ago

Center surround detection explained?

May 15, 2019

Bacteriophage treats antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

May 15, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration