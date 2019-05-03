May 3, 2019

Research shows cattle ranching could help conserve rare African antelope, lions

by University of Wyoming

Research shows cattle ranching could help conserve rare African antelope, lions
Researcher Caroline Ng'weno and a colleague monitor the temperature of a lion on the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya during her research on the interaction of lions with Jackson's hartebeest, other wild ungulates and cattle. Credit: Douglas Kamaru

Endangered African antelope and the lions that prey on them may benefit from certain cattle ranching practices in Kenya, according to newly published research led by a 2017 University of Wyoming Ph.D. graduate.

Caroline Ng'weno, who conducted the research during her UW graduate studies, is one of the first—if not the first—Kenyan women to have earned a Ph.D. working as a field biologist in Kenya. Ng'weno now heads the Pride of Meru program for the Born Free Foundation, an organization dedicated to research and protection of lions in central Kenya. Her work has provided new insights into the interaction among Jackson's hartebeest, a species of conservation concern; other wild ungulates; cattle; and lions in Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which is managed for both and cattle ranching.

As detailed in the scientific journals Ecology and Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, Jackson's hartebeest—a large antelope that can weigh over 400 pounds—has been in significant decline in that part of Kenya since the reintroduction of lions in the late 1980s. That's primarily because hartebeest share savanna habitat with zebras, the primary prey of the approximately 70 lions comprising five prides in the conservancy.

"Predation risk for hartebeest was elevated in association with , implying that apparent competition with zebra may negatively impact hartebeest populations," Ng'weno and fellow researchers wrote in Ecology. That's in line with previous research that shows secondary prey such as hartebeest can suffer significant population declines when large carnivores are restored to an ecosystem after a long absence.

Restoration of lions to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and elsewhere in central Kenya resulted from greater tolerance by ranch managers, following decades of shooting and poisoning of the top predators. That's because ranch managers are increasingly recognizing that tourism resulting from abundant wildlife populations can help them sustain their livestock operations in drought years and other lean times. However, the decline of hartebeest numbers has led some ranch managers to considering reimplementing lethal control of lions.

According to Ng'weno's research, the ranchers could hold the key to maintaining both the lion and hartebeest populations.

It turns out that abandoned cattle corrals create nutrient hotspots called glades that attract zebras, and therefore lions—but not hartebeest. And the researchers showed that survival of hartebeest in areas without glades was more than twice as high as in areas with glades.

So, ranch managers' placement of cattle corrals away from hartebeest likely would allow the antelope species to increase, with lions focused on the zebras that congregate at the resulting glades.

"In our study system, spatial separation between zebra and hartebeest improved survival rates of hartebeest, probably by reducing encounters with lions hunting in areas with high zebra densities," they wrote. "Strategic placement of glades, therefore, offers a promising approach to creating refuges for hartebeest and perhaps other species of secondary prey."

While some might argue that eliminating glades through reduction of cattle production might be an option for hartebeest conservation, the researchers say that's not practical. That's because ranchers are unlikely to reduce cattle numbers voluntarily; and reducing cattle numbers would likely boost zebra numbers, along with lions, as cattle and zebra diets overlap. The researchers note that predation by lions on is rare compared to predation on zebras.

"Alternative conservation interventions are required for the long-term persistence of lions and their prey not only on Ol Pejeta Conservancy, but more widely in (Kenya's) Laikipia County and the whole of sub-Saharan Africa," they wrote.

The research involved capturing and placing GPS collars on lions in five different prides representing 70 individuals; identification and tracking of 179 hartebeest; and analysis of 246 sites where lions killed animals. The scientists also studied predation on buffalo, zebras, impala and warthogs. Notably, they found that the proximity of buffalo to zebras reduced the risk of predation on buffalo, contrary to the relative risk for hartebeest.

Explore further

Are vulnerable lions eating endangered zebras?
More information: Caroline C. Ng'weno et al, Apparent Competition, Lion Predation, and Managed Livestock Grazing: Can Conservation Value Be Enhanced?, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution (2019). DOI: 10.3389/fevo.2019.00123
Provided by University of Wyoming
Citation: Research shows cattle ranching could help conserve rare African antelope, lions (2019, May 3) retrieved 3 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-cattle-ranching-rare-african-antelope.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

7 hours ago

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

May 02, 2019

Possibility of using a UVC LED to disinfect water?

May 02, 2019

Researchers discover gene variants that regulate appetite and protect against obesity

May 02, 2019

Harmful substances released by burning plastics?

May 01, 2019

New System Generates Speech from Brain Physiology

Apr 30, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

monicaaded
1 hour ago
i just want to share my experience with everyone. I have being hearing about this blank ATM card for a while and i never really paid any interest to it because of my doubts. Until one day i discovered a hacking guy called Donard. he is really good at what he is doing. Back to the point, I inquired about The Blank ATM Card. If it works or even Exist. They told me Yes and that its a card programmed for random money withdraws without being noticed and can also be used for free online purchases of any kind. This was shocking and i still had my doubts. Then i gave it a try and asked for the card and agreed to their terms and conditions. Hoping and praying it was not a scam. 3 days later i received my card and tried with the closest ATM machine close to me, It worked like magic. I was able to withdraw up to $2500 daily. This was unbelievable and the happiest day of my life. So far i have being able to withdraw up to $25000 without any stress of being caught. I don't know why i am posting thi
0
Report Block
monicaaded
1 hour ago
This was shocking and i still had my doubts. Then i gave it a try and asked for the card and agreed to their terms and conditions. Hoping and praying it was not a scam. 3 days later i received my card and tried with the closest ATM machine close to me, It worked like magic. I was able to withdraw up to $2500 daily. This was unbelievable and the happiest day of my life. So far i have being able to withdraw up to $25000 without any stress of being caught. I don't know why i am posting this here, i just felt this might help those of us in need of financial stability. blank Atm has really change my life. If you want to contact them, Here is the email address donardmorrisworld27@gmail.com And I believe they will also Change your Life. email: donardmorrisworld27@gmail.com
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration