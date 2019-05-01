May 1, 2019

Bald eagle died of lead poisoning in Montana's Glacier Park

A bald eagle found dead in Montana's Glacier National Park died of lead poisoning.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the female bird was discovered near a creek in in February.

Similar deaths of eagles due to were reported in the same vicinity of Glacier National Park in 2012 and in Yellowstone National Park in December.

Officials say eagles are scavengers as well as predators and sometimes feed on other animals that have been shot using lead ammunition.

Park biologists sent the emaciated bird's carcass to the National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, for evaluation after an initial assessment found no signs of gunshot wounds or other trauma.

The eagle had signs of lead poisoning including a distended gallbladder filled with viscous, green bile.

