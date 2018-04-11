Has the bald eagle population along the James River peaked?

April 13, 2018

The bald eagle population along Virginia's James River made a stunning comeback after falling to zero in the 1970s.

Scientists now wonder if the James has reached "peak eagle."

William & Mary said in a press release Wednesday that the population has plateaued. Two university biologists are looking out for signs of natural population decline as more and more eagles compete for limited space along the river.

Bald eagles live up to 30 years. They're extremely territorial and generally mate for life.

Biologists survey the river by airplane each spring, and in late April, they'll tally up the number of hatched chicks.

Bald eagle populations plummeted before the federal government banned the pesticide DDT in 1972. Eagles also were given endangered status under the Endangered Species Act in 1967.

Explore further: Vermont sees modern-day record for bald eagle reproduction

Related Stories

New eagle crowding nesting eagle pair

February 18, 2008

A pair of bald eagles nesting in Virginia's Norfolk Botanical Garden are used to being visited by people, but now must deal with an interloping female eagle.

In Boston area, the bald eagle population is soaring

February 4, 2016

People spotting bald eagles in the skies over the Boston area aren't hallucinating—there really are more of the majestic birds of prey setting up shop in the urban eastern areas of the state, experts say.

Indiana bald eagle recovery huge success

June 20, 2006

Indiana environmental experts say the Hoosier State is now home to 200 of the nation's bald eagles, just 21 years after they were considered nearly extinct.

Recommended for you

Newly identified bacteria may help bees nourish their young

April 13, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of California, Riverside have isolated three previously unknown bacterial species from wild bees and flowers. The bacteria, which belong to the genus Lactobacillus, may play a role ...

New method predicts evolution

April 13, 2018

Predicting chance-driven evolution seems impossible. Nevertheless, scientists from AMOLF in Amsterdam and the ESPCI in Paris have succeeded in making predictions about the evolution of a set of genes in E. coli. When and ...

Researchers focus on how bacteria cause food poisoning

April 13, 2018

Campylobacter is the most common cause of bacterial food poisoning in the world according to the World Health Organization, and with over a million people in the U.S. infected every year, it's not surprising that there is ...

Deep learning: A superhuman way to look at cells

April 12, 2018

It's harder than you might think to look at a microscope image of an untreated cell and identify its features. To make cell characteristics visible to the human eye, scientists normally have to use chemicals that can kill ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.