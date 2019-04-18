April 18, 2019

Strong 6.1-magnitude quake hits Taiwan, injuring 17 people

The quake was felt across Taiwan, including in Taipei where highrises swayed
The quake was felt across Taiwan, including in Taipei where highrises swayed

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, disrupting traffic and injuring 17 people.

In the capital Taipei, highrises swayed while some panicked schoolchildren fled their classrooms in eastern Yilan county, according to reports.

The quake was felt across the island and a highway connecting Yilan and Hualien was shut down, authorities said.

An official at the Hualien county fire department told AFP that two people were injured by falling rocks. The National Fire Agency said one, a Malaysian male tourist, had been rushed to hospital in a after suffering a , a leg fracture and .

The agency added that there were also 15 injuries reported around Taipei and that two buildings in the city were temporarily evacuated due to structural damages after the tremor.

Taipei's metro system was closed for over an hour for safety checks following the quake, while the Taiwan Railway Administration also suspended some of some of its services in the for several hours, officials said.

The quake struck at 1:01 pm (0501 GMT) at a depth of 19 kilometres (11.8 miles) in eastern Hualien county.

Taiwan quake
Map locating a quake off the coast of Taiwan on Monday.

The central weather bureau also put its magnitude at 6.1. The USGS had earlier measured it as a 6.0 quake, but later revised it to 6.1.

"The tremor could be felt for 33 seconds, which is considered quite long ... It could be felt all over Taiwan and it's the first quake above 6.0 magnitude this year," said Chen Kuo-chang, director of the bureau's seismological centre.

Social media users posted photos of the glasses at a restaurant being shattered by the quake, and of the exterior tiles of a department store building falling.

"I live on the 21st floor, the building swayed so much that I was almost scared to death," one user posted.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that people living near the coast could notice some effects on sea levels, but said there would be no tsunami, and "there is no concern about damage".

Hualien, a scenic tourist hotspot, was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake last year that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300 people.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two and is regularly hit by quakes.

The island's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.

Explore further

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan; shelters opened

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Strong 6.1-magnitude quake hits Taiwan, injuring 17 people (2019, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-strong-magnitude-quake-taiwan-people.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

16 hours ago

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration