April 9, 2019

Recovering lead, plastic, and sulphuric acid from used automobile batteries

by David Bradley, Inderscience

car battery
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Lead is a poisonous metal and a significant environmental pollutant. An important source of waste is the lead used in car batteries. Research published in Progress in Industrial Ecology, An International Journal shows how lead, scrap plastic, and sulfuric acid from used car batteries might be retrieved based on a mathematical reverse logistics network model.

Najme Roghani Langarudi of the Department of Industrial Engineering, at Amirkabir University of Technology-Tehran Polytechnic, in Tehran, Abdolhossein Sadrnia of the Department of Industrial Engineering at Quchan University of Technology, both in Iran, and Amirreza Payandeh Sani of the Department of Industrial Engineering, at the Islamic Azad University of Semnan Branch, United Arab Emirates, explain a five-layer framework that involves reverse logistics based on collection, remanufacturing, repair, recycling, and disposal. The approach has two objective functions – to minimise costs and avoid carbon dioxide emissions. "In order to show the practicability of the presented model, a numerical example using general algebraic modelling system (GAMS) software was applied," the team explains.

The team points out that traditional manufacturing is usually undertaken in a forward logistics management sense. With increasing environmental awareness, however, and cradle-to-grave assessment of a product and its end of life disposal or recycling are increasingly important. In this context the notion and benefits of reverse logistics become critical. A closed-loop supply chain offers a viable approach to automobile batteries, the team suggests.

Explore further

Efficient approach to leaching lithium and cobalt from recycled batteries
More information: Najme Roghani Langarudi et al. Recovering lead, plastic, and sulphuric acid from automobile used batteries by mathematical reverse logistics network modelling, Progress in Industrial Ecology, An International Journal (2019). DOI: 10.1504/PIE.2019.098786
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Recovering lead, plastic, and sulphuric acid from used automobile batteries (2019, April 9) retrieved 9 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-recovering-plastic-sulphuric-acid-automobile.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

Historic temperature data in New York/Greenwich on small and large time scales

Mar 11, 2019

More from Earth

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration