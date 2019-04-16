April 16, 2019

NEOWISE celebrates five years of asteroid data

by Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Comet C/2018 Y1 Iwamoto as imaged in multiple exposures of infrared light by the NEOWISE space telescope. The infrared images were taken on Feb. 25, 2019, when the comet was about 56 million miles, or 90 million kilometers, from Earth. C/2018 Y1 Iwamoto is a long-period comet originally from the Oort Cloud and coming in near the Sun for the first time in over 1,000 years. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission released its fifth year of survey data on April 11, 2019. The five years of NEOWISE data have significantly advanced scientists' knowledge of asteroids and comets in the solar system, as well as the stars and galaxies beyond.

"NEOWISE recently surpassed 95 billion recorded measurements of asteroids, comets, stars and galaxies—a remarkable accomplishment for a recycled spacecraft," said Lindley Johnson, NASA's planetary defense officer and head of the Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "This asteroid hunter has measured the sizes of more than 1,000 near-Earth asteroids and is still producing great data, making it a unique asset in our portfolio of -hunting telescopes and an important prototype for an upcoming space-based NEO survey mission."

In addition to providing critical data on asteroids and comets in our own , NEOWISE has provided data that have enabled the worldwide scientific community to track bursting stars, characterize distant quasars from the first billion years of the universe's history, conduct a census of millions of merging galaxies and take multi-wavelength measurements of hundreds of millions of stars and galaxies.

"The data from NEOWISE effectively give us a movie of the universe as it changes over time at , which is now being used in over 1,000 different astronomical publications," said Amy Mainzer, NEOWISE principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

