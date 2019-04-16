April 16, 2019

Former NASA astronaut Owen Garriott dies

In this Friday, Oct. 10, 2008 file photo, U.S. astronaut Owen Garriott looks a space ship that will carry new crew members, including his son U.S. space tourist Richard Garriott, to the international space station at the launch pad in Russian leased Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Garriott has died at his home in Huntsville, Ala. A statement released by the space agency says Garriott died Monday, April 15, 2019. He was 88 (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)

Former NASA astronaut Owen Garriott has died at his home in Huntsville, Alabama.

A statement released by the says Garriott died Monday. He was 88.

Garriott flew aboard the early station Skylab in 1973, spending about 60 days in space.

He also was part of the ninth space shuttle mission aboard Columbia in 1983. That six-person crew was the largest at the time to fly aboard a single spacecraft.

Garriott was selected as an astronaut in 1965. He held other positions within NASA, including director of Science and Applications at the Johnson Space Center in Texas.

