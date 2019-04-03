April 3, 2019

Magnitude 3.6 quake shakes part of Southern California

A small earthquake gave some Southern California residents a predawn wakeup call.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.6 temblor occurred just after 5 a.m. Wednesday and was centered 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of the Orange County city of Yorba Linda. Several tiny aftershocks followed.

The Orange County Fire Authority says it received no reports of damage.

The 's "Did You Feel It" website received about 2,400 reports, generally indicating light or weak shaking in the region.

Yorba Linda is a city of about 68,000 residents 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

