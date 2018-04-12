Minor earthquakes rattle Silicon Valley, California farmland

April 16, 2018

Two minor earthquakes a few minutes apart shook farmland in the southern San Joaquin Valley and wilderness east of Silicon Valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey website had thousands of reports of people feeling a magnitude-3.9 quake that struck at 9:39 a.m. Monday and was centered 9 miles (15 kilometers) northeast of San Jose.

The Santa Clara County sheriff's department says there was minor shaking but it didn't receive any calls.

The Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.8 temblor hit three minutes earlier 21 miles (34 kilometers) south of Bakersfield.

The Kern County sheriff's office says it didn't receive calls on the slightly smaller quake.

The epicenters were about 200 miles (322 kilometers) apart.

Explore further: 5.8 magnitude quake strikes 100 miles off California coast

Related Stories

Magnitude-5.8 quake shakes New Zealand city of Christchurch

February 14, 2016

A magnitude-5.8 earthquake shook the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Sunday but there were no immediate reports of serious damage, nearly five years after a deadly, more powerful quake destroyed much of the city center.

Recommended for you

Using virtual reality to plot urban green spaces

April 13, 2018

City dwellers who are weary of the concrete jungle often seek out a bit of nature. Whether they visit an urban park or find a small green space, residents can gain a host of benefits. Research in environmental psychology ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.