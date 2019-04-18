April 18, 2019

Israeli team: human error may have caused spacecraft crash

People watch the live broadcast of the SpaceIL spacecraft as it lost contact with Earth in Netanya, Israel, Thursday, April 11, 2019. An Israeli spacecraft has failed in its attempt to make history as the first privately funded lunar mission.The SpaceIL spacecraft lost contact with Earth late Thursday, just moments before it was to land on the moon, and scientists declared the mission a failure. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Israeli start-up behind last week's failed lunar landing says human error may have caused the spacecraft to crash into the moon.

SpaceIL, the non-profit that undertook the botched , said Thursday that its engineers collectively decided to restart the inertial measurement unit, a critical part of the spacecraft's guidance system, following its malfunction in the lander's final descent.

The team says the command triggered a "chain of events" that culminated in the spacecraft slamming into the moon, otherwise "things may have been OK, but we're still not sure."

SpaceIL says it will continue to analyze the fatal glitch and publish a formal assessment in the coming weeks.

Had the mission succeeded, it would have marked a first for Israel and for privately-funded lunar voyages.

