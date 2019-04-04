April 4, 2019

Israeli spacecraft enters lunar orbit ahead of moon landing

This Dec. 17, 2018 file photo shows the SpaceIL lunar module in a special "clean room" during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel. On Thursday April 4, 2019, the first Israeli spacecraft to journey to the moon passed its most crucial test yet: dropping into lunar orbit one week ahead of landing. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

The first Israeli spacecraft to journey to the moon has passed its most crucial test yet: dropping into lunar orbit one week ahead of landing.

After traveling over 5.5 million kilometers (3.4 million miles) around the Earth and drawing ever closer to the moon, the small spacecraft on Thursday finally swung into the moon's —keeping it on track for touchdown April 11.

Opher Doron, space division general manager at Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked with non-profit SpaceIL to build the spacecraft, hailed "the most significant maneuver we've made" on Thursday.

"Next is just the landing," Doron added, "which makes us quite a bit more nervous."

If all goes according to plan next week, Israel will become the fourth country to pull off a .

In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Opher Doron, general manager of Israel Aerospace Industries' space division, speaks beside the SpaceIL lunar module, during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel. On Thursday April 4, 2019, the first Israeli spacecraft to journey to the moon passed its most crucial test yet: dropping into lunar orbit one week ahead of landing. (AP Photo/Ilan Ben Zion, File)

