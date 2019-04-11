April 11, 2019

Israeli spacecraft crashes during moon landing: mission control

Israel's first lunar mission
Factfile on Israel's first moon mission ahead of its planned lunar landing on Thursday.

Israel's attempt at a moon landing failed at the last minute Thursday when the craft suffered an engine failure as it prepared to land and apparently crashed onto the lunar surface.

"We didn't make it, but we definitely tried," project originator and major backer Morris Kahn said in a live videocast from near Tel Aviv.

"The spacecraft Beresheet did not successfully complete its landing on the moon," an onscreen message said.

