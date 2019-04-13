April 13, 2019

Hacker group posts hundreds of law officer records

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A hacker group has posted online the personal information of hundreds of federal agents and police officers apparently stolen from websites affiliated with alumni of the FBI's National Academy.

The Associated Press counted at least 1,400 unique records of employees of the FBI, Secret Service, Capital Police, and other federal agencies as well as police and sheriffs' deputies in North Carolina and Florida.

The information appears to come from the websites of three local chapters of the FBI National Academy Associates, which claims 17,000 members nationwide.

The group's executive director, Howard Cook, said it was looking into whether sites were breached.

The AP is not identifying the hackers' website. A linked Twitter account says the group is based in Ukraine.

The hack was first reported by the news site TechCrunch.

