April 22, 2019

Geomagnetic jerks finally reproduced and explained

by CNRS

Geomagnetic jerks finally reproduced and explained
Visualization of the interior of the Earth's core, as represented by a computer simulation model (view of the equatorial plane and a spherical surface near the inner core, seen from the North Pole). Magnetic field lines (in orange) are stretched by turbulent convection (in blue and red). Hydromagnetic waves are emitted from the inner core, and spread along the magnetic field lines up to the core's boundary, where they are focused and give rise to geomagnetic jerks. Credit: Aubert et al./IPGP/CNRS Photo library

The Earth's magnetic field experiences unpredictable, rapid, and intense anomalies that are known as geomagnetic jerks. The mechanisms behind this phenomenon had remained a mystery until the recent discovery of a CNRS researcher. Working with a colleague in Denmark, they created a computer model for these geomagnetic jerks, and provided an explanation for their appearance. Their research was published in Nature Geoscience on April 22, 2019.

Initially described in 1978, geomagnetic jerks are that abruptly accelerate the evolution of the Earth's magnetic field, and skew predictions of its behaviour on a multi-year scale. Our magnetic field affects numerous human activities, ranging from establishing direction in smartphones to the flight of low-altitude satellites. It is therefore essential to accurately predict its evolution. Still, geomagnetic jerks have presented a problem for geophysicists over time.

The Earth's magnetic field is produced by the circulation of matter within its metallic , via the energy released when this core cools. Researchers know of two types of movements that cause two types of variations in the magnetic field: those resulting from slow convection movement, which can be measured on the scale of a century, and those resulting from "rapid" hydromagnetic waves, which can be detected on the scale of a few years. They suspected that the latter played a role in the jerks, but the interaction of these waves with slow convection, along with their of propagation and amplification, had yet to be revealed.

To solve this mystery, Julien Aubert from l'Institut de physique du globe de Paris (CNRS/IPGP/IGN/Université de Paris) developed, with a colleague from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), a computer simulation very close to the physical conditions of the Earth's core. The simulation required the equivalent of 4 million hours of calculation, and was carried out thanks to the supercomputers of GENCI.

Researchers were subsequently able to reproduce the succession of events leading to geomagnetic jerks, which arise in the simulation from hydromagnetic waves emitted in the inner core. These waves are focused and amplified as they approach the core's surface, causing magnetic disturbances comparable in all ways to the jerks observed.

The digital reproduction and comprehension of these jerks paves the way for better predictions of the Earth's magnetic . Identifying the cause of variations could also help geophysicists study the physical properties of the Earth's core and inner mantle.

Explore further

Are Rossby waves to blame for Earth's magnetic field drifting westward?
More information: Geomagnetic jerks and rapid hydromagnetic waves focusing at Earth's core surface, Nature Geoscience (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-019-0355-1 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-019-0355-1
Journal information: Nature Geoscience

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Geomagnetic jerks finally reproduced and explained (2019, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-geomagnetic-jerks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
83 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

25 minutes ago

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

16 hours ago

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

Apr 19, 2019

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption

Apr 19, 2019

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

TK422
1 hour ago
A GeoMagnetic Jerk sounds like the description of a good many politicians.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration