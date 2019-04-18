April 18, 2019

Facebook bans UK far-right groups

The US tech giant said indiviuals or groups spreading hate &quot;have no place on Facebook&quot;
Social media giant Facebook on Thursday banned various far-right British groups including the English Defence League from its network for promoting hate and violence.

Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram include Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party (BNP) and the National Front.

The tech titan banned the groups for contravening its policy forbidding "terrorist activity, organised hate, mass or serial murder, human trafficking or organised violence or ".

"Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook," a spokeswoman for Facebook said.

"We ban those who proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence.

"Posts and other content which expresses praise or support for these figures and groups will also be banned."

Former BNP leader Nick Griffin and Britain First leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen have also been banned in the crackdown.

User comments

JamesG
1 hour ago
Facebook has no right to decide what hate is. They use this to ban people with political philosophies different from theirs.
0
Report Block
SCVGoodToGo
1 hour ago
They should ban far left groups too. Not only to be fair, but they're just as hateful and usually more destructive.
0
Report Block

