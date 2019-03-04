Researchers outline goals for collecting and studying samples from Mars

March 6, 2019, Wiley
Researchers outline goals for collecting and studying samples from Mars
The 2nd International Mars Sample Return conference, Berlin, April 25-27, 2018. Credit: Thomas Rafalzyk (for European Space Agency)

Returning samples from the surface of Mars has been a high-priority goal of the international Mars exploration community for many years. Although randomly collected samples would be potentially interesting, they would not be sufficient to answer the big questions that have motivated Mars exploration for decades.

A new paper published in Meteoritics & Planetary Science describes the results of a major collaboration among 71 scientists from throughout the international science community to define specific scientific objectives for a Mars Sample Return campaign, to describe the critical measurements that would need to be done on returned samples to address the objectives, and to identify the kinds of samples that would be most likely to carry the key information.

The study was sponsored by the International Mars Exploration Working Group. The authors note that the seven proposed objectives provide a framework for demonstrating how the first set of returned Martian samples would impact future Martian science and .

"This report establishes critical planning that will allow us to maximize the scientific value of the Mars samples should they be delivered to Earth," said lead author Dr. David Beaty, of NASA's Mars Program Office at JPL. "Science is working hand-in-hand with our amazingly talented colleagues in engineering to make MSR a reality."

"Mars Sample Return can truly advance our understanding of Mars by leading us to discoveries that answer fundamental, long-standing scientific questions," added Dr. Monica Grady, one of the study's co-leads from the Open University in the UK. "iMOST exemplifies the and partnerships that will underpin those discoveries."

Explore further: Mars Sample Return: bridging robotic and human exploration

More information: D. W. Beaty et al, The potential science and engineering value of samples delivered to Earth by Mars sample return, Meteoritics & Planetary Science (2019). DOI: 10.1111/maps.13242

Related Stories

Mars Sample Return: bridging robotic and human exploration

July 21, 2008

The first robotic mission to return samples to Earth from Mars took a further step toward realisation with the recent publication of a mission design report by the iMARS Working Group. The report, defines key elements of ...

ESA's Mars rover has a name – Rosalind Franklin

February 7, 2019

The ExoMars rover that will search for the building blocks of life on the Red Planet has a name: Rosalind Franklin. The prominent scientist behind the discovery of the structure of DNA will have her symbolic footprint on ...

Interpreting new findings of methane on Mars

September 26, 2018

New data from the Mars Science Laboratory demonstrating the presence of methane presents novel challenges to explain how it was formed and what it suggests about the potential for life to exist or be supported on Mars. A ...

Space program should focus on Mars, says editor of New Space

December 7, 2017

The U.S. space exploration program should continue to focus on robotic sample recovery and human missions to Mars, says Scott Hubbard, Editor-in-Chief of New Space. He details the benefits and risks of this strategy in an ...

Bringing Martian samples to Earth

August 13, 2008

New Rochelle, NY, August 13, 2008 – A critical component of NASA's Mars exploration program involves bringing planetary samples back to Earth for in-depth analysis, plans for which are detailed in the latest issue of Astrobiology, ...

Recommended for you

Galactic wind provides clues to evolution of galaxies

March 5, 2019

The Cigar Galaxy (also known as M82) is famous for its extraordinary speed in making new stars, with stars being born 10 times faster than in the Milky Way. Now, data from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, ...

Nano-bio-computing lipid nanotablet

March 5, 2019

Nanoparticles can be used as substrates for computation, with algorithmic and autonomous control of their unique properties. However, scalable architecture to form nanoparticle-based computing systems is lacking at present. ...

CERN lab on the hunt for dark matter

March 5, 2019

Europe's physics lab CERN on Tuesday said it was planning a new experiment to look for particles associated with dark matter which is believed to make up some 27 percent of the universe.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.