NASA scraps all-women spacewalk for lack of well-fitting suits

March 26, 2019
American astronaut Anne McClain at work at the International Space Station on March 22, 2019
American astronaut Anne McClain at work at the International Space Station on March 22, 2019

The US space agency NASA scrapped Monday a planned historic spacewalk by two women astronauts, citing a lack of available spacesuits that would fit them at the International Space Station.

Christina Koch will now perform tasks in space Friday with fellow American Nick Hague—instead of Anne McClain as originally planned.

Had Koch and McClain done their together, it would have been the first ever by two women astronauts.

Until now, male-only or mixed male-female teams had conducted spacewalk since the was assembled in 1998—214 spacewalks until now.

McClain worked outside the station last week—with Hague—when she realized that a "medium"-sized upper half of her fit her better.

"Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it," NASA explained.

The spacesuits aboard the ISS are in fact assemblies of several parts put together as best adapted to each astronaut's body, explained Brandi Dean, spokeswoman of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas where American astronauts are based.

She said two upper parts in each of the three available spacesuit sizes are currently held at the ISS: medium, large and extra large.

"We do our best to anticipate the spacesuit sizes that each astronaut will need, based on the spacesuit size they wore in training on the ground, and in some cases astronauts train in multiple sizes," she said in explaining the problem that hampered Friday's planned spacewalk.

"However, individuals' sizing needs may change when they are on orbit, in response to the changes living in microgravity can bring about in a body.

"In addition, no one training environment can fully simulate performing a spacewalk in microgravity, and an individual may find that their sizing preferences change in ."

Explore further: Spacewalking astronauts swap out space station's batteries (Update)

Related Stories

Image: Hangout in space

April 3, 2018

NASA astronaut Drew Feustel seemingly hangs off the International Space Station while conducting a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold (out of frame) on March 29, 2018.

Recommended for you

What happened before the Big Bang?

March 26, 2019

A team of scientists has proposed a powerful new test for inflation, the theory that the universe dramatically expanded in size in a fleeting fraction of a second right after the Big Bang. Their goal is to give insight into ...

Probiotic bacteria evolve inside mice's GI tracts

March 26, 2019

Probiotics—which are living bacteria taken to promote digestive health—can evolve once inside the body and have the potential to become less effective and sometimes even harmful, according to a new study from Washington ...

Cellular microRNA detection with miRacles

March 26, 2019

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are short noncoding regulatory RNAs that can repress gene expression post-transcriptionally and are therefore increasingly used as biomarkers of disease. Detecting miRNAs can be arduous and expensive as ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

EyeNStein
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Actually, they refused to be seen out wearing the same outfit.
But at least the handbags with the tools in and the shoes matched the suits.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.