Laborer, doorkeeper, future queen: Neurobiology in turtle ants reflects division of labor

March 27, 2019, Public Library of Science
Laborer, doorkeeper, future queen: Neurobiology in turtle ants reflects division of labor
Extreme morphological differentiation in C. varians.Soldier (A, left) compared to a minor worker (A, right). (B) Soldier using shield-shaped head to block nest entrance (minor worker above). Credit: Alexander Wild, 2019

The neurobiology of turtle ants differs significantly according to their specialized role within the colony, according to a study published March 27, 2019 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Darcy Greer Gordon from Boston University and colleagues.

Turtle ant (Cephalotes varians) colonies are socially organized into multiple castes which are behaviorally and phenotypically different. These include sterile minor workers (who perform the majority of tasks), soldiers (who use their remarkable plate-shaped heads to defend colony entrances, acting as "living doors"), and gynes (reproductively-capable females that share the same head shape as soldiers and use it for defense early in colony foundation).

In this study, the authors investigated whether turtle ant neurobiology is caste-specific. They collected both queened colonies and colony fragments (comprised only of winged gynes, soldiers, and workers) from red mangrove stands in the Florida Keys in March 2015. After taking head measurements from their minor worker, , and winged gyne samples, the authors dissected out the brains, imaged them, and analyzed the structures.

Gynes had a significantly larger overall brain volume than soldiers and minor workers, whose brain volumes were similar. Gynes and soldiers also tended to have significantly larger visual-processing regions than minor workers. Compared with gynes and soldiers, minor worker brains were larger in regions generally associated with processing capabilities, which may aid the workers in performing their diverse tasks. Examination of synaptic structure in regions associated with cognitive processing revealed differences across castes, with minors having fewer and larger synaptic complexes than both gynes and soldiers, which did not differ from each other. The intermediate appearance of soldier brains indicates they share both worker and gyne features, which may offer clues to their evolutionary origin.

The authors note that a potential limitation of the study is that they only sampled virgin gynes; gyne brain structure may change with mating and colony foundation, and further analyses could examine this effect. Nonetheless, these results indicate that turtle ant neurobiology differs by caste, and in future might provide insight into how these castes evolved.

Gordon adds: "Ant societies show extraordinary division of labor where only queens reproduce, and sterile workers, sometimes strikingly different in size and shape, specialize on tasks such as nursing, foraging, housekeeping, and defense. In the turtle ant, Cephalotes varians, differences in the size and structure of the brain, which are detected using computational neuroimaging, reflect task specializations across queens, soldiers, and workers."

Explore further: Ant soldiers don't need big brains

More information: Gordon DG, Zelaya A, Arganda-Carreras I, Arganda S, Traniello JFA (2019) Division of labor and brain evolution in insect societies: Neurobiology of extreme specialization in the turtle ant Cephalotes varians. PLoS ONE 14(3): e0213618. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0213618

Related Stories

Ant soldiers don't need big brains

July 12, 2018

Army ant (Eciton) soldiers are bigger but do not have larger brains than other workers within the same colony that fulfill more complex tasks, according to a study published in the open access journal BMC Zoology. A collaborative ...

Cannibalism helps fire ants invade new territory

March 22, 2019

Tropical fire ants (Solenopsis geminata), originally from central and South America, are a highly aggressive, invasive ecological pest. Our new research has shed light on how they successfully establish new colonies.

Worker wasps grow visual brains, queens stay in the dark

January 6, 2014

A queen in a paperwasp colony largely stays in the dark. The worker wasps, who fly outside to seek food and building materials, see much more of the world around them. A new study indicates that the brain regions involved ...

Recommended for you

A direct current (DC) remote cloak to hide arbitrary objects

March 27, 2019

The ability to hide an arbitrary object with a cloak at a distance from the object is a unique task in photonics research, although the phenomenon is yet to be realized in practice. In a recent study now published in Light: ...

Rivers raged on Mars late into its history

March 27, 2019

Long ago on Mars, water carved deep riverbeds into the planet's surface—but we still don't know what kind of weather fed them. Scientists aren't sure, because their understanding of the Martian climate billions of years ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.