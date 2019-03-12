Over 2,000 fall ill in Malaysia after toxic waste dumped

March 15, 2019

More than 2,000 people, including many children, have fallen ill after toxic waste was dumped in a Malaysian river and emitted hazardous fumes over a wide area, an official said Friday.

About 200 schools and nurseries have been closed in the affected area in southern Johor state after a lorry dumped the last week. People who inhaled the fumes suffered from nausea and vomiting, and a handful were left in .

The number of those needing has been slowly rising since the crisis began and on Friday the figure stood at 2,355, including 113 still in hospital, local lawmaker Sahruddin Jamal told AFP.

No one has died.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited victims in hospital on Thursday and praised the response of emergency workers.

"They have done their job well even though such a case has never occurred (here)," he said, according to official news agency Bernama.

The military has been deployed along with hazardous waste experts, wearing protective suits and masks, to respond to the emergency and clean up the river near the industrial town of Pasir Gudang.

Local media have reported the waste was a type of oil commonly used to lubricate ship's engines which emitted methane and benzene fumes. Up to 40 tonnes of the toxic substance is believed to have been tipped into the river.

Three men have been arrested over the dumping of the waste and face up to five years in jail if convicted of breaking environmental protection laws.

Explore further: Over 100 Malaysian schools shut after toxic waste dump

Related Stories

Toxic tap water spurs panic buying in China city

April 11, 2014

Tap water in a Chinese city was found to contain excessive levels of the toxic chemical benzene, prompting residents to rush to buy bottled water, state media said on Friday.

Recommended for you

A path to the future, paved with ceramics

March 15, 2019

When you hear the word "ceramics," you may think of the mug you made in pottery class or the vases collecting dust on your grandmother's shelf. While these objects are made up of ceramics, they're only one small part of the ...

Three astronauts on Soyuz craft successfully reach ISS

March 15, 2019

A Russian cosmonaut and two US astronauts arrived Friday at the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, five months after the failed launch of a rocket carrying two of the passengers.

Ancient DNA research shines spotlight on Iberia

March 14, 2019

The largest study to date of ancient DNA from the Iberian Peninsula (modern-day Portugal and Spain) offers new insights into the populations that lived in this region over the last 8,000 years. The most startling discovery ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.