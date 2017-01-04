January 4, 2017

300 tonnes of oil spills after Malaysia ship collision

Almost 300 tonnes of oil spilled into Malaysian and Singaporean waters after two container ships collided in a Malaysian port
Almost 300 tonnes of oil spilled into Malaysian and Singaporean waters after two container ships collided in a Malaysian port

Almost 300 tonnes of oil spilled into Malaysian and Singaporean waters after two container ships collided in a Malaysian port, officials said Wednesday.

"The oil spill has been contained," a local maritime official told AFP after Tuesday's accident in the busy port of Pasir Gudang in Malaysia's southern state of Johor bordering Singapore.

The Singapore-registered MT Wan Hai 301 collided with the Gibraltar-flagged MT APL Denver.

A preliminary investigation revealed the APL Denver was berthing when it was hit on its starboard side by Wan Hai 301, the official said.

The Marine and Port Authority of Singapore said 12 anti-pollution ships, including four from Malaysia, were deployed to clean up the oil.

It said the spill of 300 tonnes of oil was caused by damage to the of the APL Denver.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: 300 tonnes of oil spills after Malaysia ship collision (2017, January 4) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-tonnes-oil-malaysia-ship-collision.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Waters off Singapore's southeastern coastline clear of oil
36 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)