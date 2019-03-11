March 11, 2019

Croatia's top oyster farmers in alarm after norovirus found

by Eldar Emric

Croatia's top oyster farmers in alarm after norovirus found
In this Friday, March 8, 2019 photo, Branko Radic, an oyster farmer opens an oyster shell in Mali Ston, southern Croatia. Authorities have detected norovirus, a bug that causes diarrhea and vomiting, in parts of the Mali Ston bay, raising alarm among the breeders who are proud of their industry. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

Oyster farming is the pride of this small town in the south of Croatia's Adriatic Sea coast. But tasting the famed local delicacy may not be a good idea at the moment.

Authorities have detected norovirus, which causes diarrhea and vomiting, in parts of the Mali Ston bay—triggering shock and alarm among the breeders.

The traditional oyster-tasting feast in March has been canceled and fears are mounting of huge financial losses to the that harvests about 3 million oysters each year.

Experts are pointing their fingers at the outdated sewage system in the area that has seen a rise in the numbers of tourists flocking to Croatia's stunning Adriatic coast.

"I am really sorry but people themselves are to blame that something like this happened," explained Vlado Onofri from the Institute for Marine and Coastal Research in nearby Dubrovnik. "It's something that has to be solved in the future."

While some stomach bugs can be eliminated with cooking, norovirus survives at relatively .

"The problem with oysters is that they are eaten raw," Onofri said.

Stunned locals pointed out their oysters are famous for high quality—a 1936 award from a London international exhibition still hangs on the wall in Svetan Pejic's La Koruna restaurant in Mali Ston.

Croatia's top oyster farmers in alarm after norovirus found
In this Friday, March 8, 2019 photo, Branko Radic, an oyster farmer opens an oyster shell in Mali Ston, southern Croatia. Authorities have detected norovirus, a bug that causes diarrhea and vomiting, in parts of the Mali Ston bay, raising alarm among the breeders who are proud of their industry.(AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

"Our oyster here is really a special oyster ... and this is the only place (in the world) where it can be found," he insisted. "Everyone wants to take our oysters and try to breed them elsewhere."

Navigating the oyster fields in their small boats, the farmers proudly show visitors rows and rows of -filled underwater farm beds spreading through the bay.

Top municipal official Vedran Antunica questioned the assumption that the local sewage system was to blame for the outbreak.

"Viruses are everywhere, now as we speak, the air is full of ," Antunica said. "We had the same sewage system in the past, so why wasn't it (norovirus) recorded? What has changed?"

  • Croatia's top oyster farmers in alarm after norovirus found
    This Friday, March 8, 2019 aerial photo shows an oyster farm in Mali Ston, southern Croatia. Authorities have detected norovirus, a bug that causes diarrhea and vomiting, in parts of the Mali Ston bay, raising alarm among the breeders who are proud of their industry. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)
  • Croatia's top oyster farmers in alarm after norovirus found
    In this Friday, March 8, 2019 photo, Branko Radic, an oyster farmer displays opened shells in Mali Ston, southern Croatia. Authorities have detected norovirus, a bug that causes diarrhea and vomiting, in parts of the Mali Ston bay, raising alarm among the breeders who are proud of their industry. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)
  • Croatia's top oyster farmers in alarm after norovirus found
    This Friday, March 8, 2019 aerial photo shows an oyster farm in Mali Ston, southern Croatia. Authorities have detected norovirus, a bug that causes diarrhea and vomiting, in parts of the Mali Ston bay, raising alarm among the breeders who are proud of their industry. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Croatia's top oyster farmers in alarm after norovirus found (2019, March 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-croatia-oyster-farmers-alarm-norovirus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Oysters harbor, transmit human norovirus: Avoid raw ones
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)