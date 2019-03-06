Australia blames firms for slow response to Solomons oil spill

March 8, 2019
Oil is seen leaking from the MV Solomon Trader off the coast of Rennell Island, after the cargo vessel ran aground more than a m
Oil is seen leaking from the MV Solomon Trader off the coast of Rennell Island, after the cargo vessel ran aground more than a month ago

Australia expressed alarm Friday at the slow response from firms linked to a grounded cargo ship that has for weeks been leaking oil into a World Heritage-listed coral atoll in the Solomon Islands.

MV Solomon Trader ran aground during on February 5 while loading bauxite at remote Rennell Island.

More than a month later, the 225-metre (740-foot) ship is still stuck on the reef and has leaked more than 70 tonnes of heavy fuel oil into the sea, with another 600 tonnes still on the stricken vessel.

"We needed much speedier action in response to what is potentially a very significant natural disaster," Australia's minister for international development and the Pacific, Anne Ruston, told AFP Friday.

"We would have liked to have seen that the operator and their necessary insurers were a little bit quicker to respond to what was happening, instead of leaving it up to Australia and the Solomon Islands to respond."

The ship's insurer, Korean Protection and Indemnity Club (KP&I), issued an apology late Wednesday on behalf of itself and the vessel's Hong Kong-based owner, King Trader Ltd.

Addressing delays in responding to the disaster, KP&I said a tug initially tried to manoeuvre the ship off the reef but poor weather intervened and pushed it further onshore.

Rennell Island is the largest raised coral atoll in the world and includes a UNESCO World Heritage site which extends kilometres out to sea.

The islanders rely on waters in the ecologically delicate region for their livelihoods.

Experts and specialised equipment are now on site from as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, the United States, Singapore and Europe.

They are cleaning up the shore and removing the remaining oil from the ship, while divers were to inspect the hull and seal any leaks.

The Australian government has sent salvage experts to assist the response and vowed to help the Solomons make sure those responsible for the spill are held to account.

Explore further: Australia steps up Solomons oil spill help as damage worsens

Related Stories

Funnel removed from US Navy ship stuck on coral reef

February 27, 2013

Salvage teams have removed the funnel from a US Navy ship stranded on a UN World Heritage-listed coral reef in the Philippines after bad weather caused weeks of delays, the coastguard said on Wednesday.

US Navy ship removed from Philippine reef

March 30, 2013

Salvage teams on Saturday removed the last piece of a US Navy ship that was stuck on a UNESCO World Heritage-listed coral reef in the Philippines for more than 10 weeks, the coast guard said.

Most oil emptied from stricken New Zealand ship

November 14, 2011

Salvage crews have pumped almost all the oil from a container ship that ran aground on a New Zealand reef and caused the country's worst maritime pollution disaster, authorities said Monday.

Oil spill as container ship hits N. Zealand reef

October 5, 2011

A large container ship ran aground on a reef off New Zealand's North Island Wednesday, releasing a "light sheen of oil" but not posing a major environmental hazard, the country's maritime authority said.

Recommended for you

Human impacts erode behavioral diversity in chimpanzees

March 7, 2019

Compared to other animals, chimpanzees show tremendous variation across groups in their behavior—from the types of tools they use in their feeding behavior to the specific gestures they use in communication. Research in ...

When semiconductors stick together, materials go quantum

March 7, 2019

A team of researchers led by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has developed a simple method that could turn ordinary semiconducting materials into quantum machines—superthin ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.