A call for a theoretical framework to address replication crisis facing the psychological sciences

February 18, 2019 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
science
A pair of researchers from the London School of Economics and Political Science and Harvard University has published a Perspective piece in the journal Nature Human Behavior suggesting a possible solution to the replication crisis facing the psychological sciences. Michael Muthukrishna and Joseph Henrich believe the answer lies in convincing researchers to start working within a theoretical framework.

Most experts would agree that is a difficult problem. Why do people do the things they do? Why do groups behave one way or another? No one really knows the answers to such questions, though psychology and sociology researchers have been carrying out experiments for many years. In more recent times, such research has questioned because so few studies have been replicated by others. Even when research teams attempt to do so, they produce different results. This has resulted in what has come to be known as a replication crisis. In their paper, Muthukrishna and Henrich suggest solving the crisis requires researchers in the field to begin conducting experiments the way they are done with other sciences—by using a theoretical , or even multiple frameworks. They note that doing so would reduce the number of questions that can be asked regarding a given behavior—without such a framework, they add, there is no limit. This leads to multiple small experiments rather than fewer large ones. It is the large ones that usually attract attention from others, leading to multiple attempts to replicate findings.

Using a would involve building up a storehouse of observations that could be reliably replicated. Muthukrishna and Henrich argue that doing so would allow for building theoretical models to describe certain aspects of . It would also allow for the creation of a working environment in which seemingly disconnected phenomena could be connected in ways that make sense. And finally, it would allow for testing predictions.

More information: Michael Muthukrishna et al. A problem in theory, Nature Human Behaviour (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-018-0522-1

2 comments

chemhaznet1
not rated yet 5 hours ago
so basically the psychological sciences need to be more science-y lol
mqr
1 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Psychology is a pseudo profession. The chances of having to have a technical test to obtain a job in psychology is almost zero, in contrast to obtain a job in other fields. So psychologists do not feel any pressure to be updated, not even to know the main issues in that field. The importance thing in psychology is connections, not scientific or technical work.

On the positive side, it is necessary to acknowledge that the replication issues in psychology are related too with the fact that psychology is about humans and therefore many segments of society have interests in manipulating the results of their research. The politically correct movement does not affect physics or chemistry so badly as it does psychology, as well as other political or financial forces such as feminism, racism, alcohol industry, pharmaceutical companies, gaming industry, gun industries, etc. All that manipulated research can not agree with truthful investigations.

