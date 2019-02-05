How to unlock the resource potential of undiscovered mineral deposits

February 7, 2019, CORDIS
How to unlock the resource potential of undiscovered mineral deposits
Credit: Jose Arcos Aguilar, Shutterstock

Raw materials like nickel are crucial for the production of batteries that are a key technology for low-emission mobility and the circular economy. With the demand for batteries expected to grow exponentially in the next few years, the creation of a competitive and sustainable battery manufacturing industry will be more important than ever.

The EU-funded INFACT project is addressing this challenge by developing and testing innovative technologies that are also acceptable to society. The project website points to the need to expand exploration opportunities for increasing the reserves of the EU's strategic minerals. "Chances of exploration discovery will be optimised by encouraging an effective sustainable and active exploration industry made achievable by focusing on the highest priority places (high Critical Raw Material prospectivity; low investment risk)."

The project team has finished its initial trials on three sites in Germany (Geyer) Spain (Cobre Las Cruces Seville and Minas de Ríotinto Huelva) and Finland (Sakatti) according to a news item posted on the 'Phys.org' website. In August and early September 2018 the team carried out helicopter flights at all the sites to gain a good geological understanding of the regions. The project will also use airplanes and drones in these regions as explained on the project website. It aims to create a certification system. The same news piece adds: "While the project is currently in an early campaigning phase the INFACT team is already planning on how the respective reference sites can contribute to technological progress in the long term."

New technologies

The partners believe the technologies are less invasive than classical exploration methods. The project website states that INFACT "addresses also the geological survey platforms from which the technologies are used, focusing on multi-sensor drones, which integrate multiple exploration methods and are expected to be one of the most disruptive innovations in mineral exploration."

The new technologies, which use several parameters, involve magnetics, electromagnetics and infrared spectroscopy. The project website explains: "The partners will apply new technologies for mineral exploration like superconducting sensors or, more precisely, superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs). These are the most sensitive magnetic field sensors for geophysical applications and their exceptional performance will be demonstrated in the project." The partners hope that other fields such as hydrogeology and will also benefit from INFACT's innovative technologies.

The ongoing INFACT (Innovative, Non-invasive and Fully Acceptable Exploration Technologies) project focuses on stakeholder engagement to raise awareness of sustainable exploration methods. "Improved license to operate could potentially result in access to prospective areas that have remained under-explored due to social opposition," notes the project . In addition, INFACT will develop a "Discovery Roadmap" to help make the EU "a more attractive target" for the mining industry and investors.

Explore further: First trials of innovative, non-invasive mineral exploration technologies

Related Stories

Scientists begin Mars exploration in a deep mine

April 4, 2014

This week, twenty European scientists will gather at Boulby mine in the UK to begin testing technologies for the exploration of Mars and hunting for deep subsurface life that will aid scientists in their search for extraterrestrial ...

Developing portable, highly sensitive gold detection

April 29, 2015

University of Adelaide researchers are developing a portable, highly sensitive method for gold detection that would allow mineral exploration companies to test for gold on-site at the drilling rig.

Recommended for you

Physicists take big step in nanolaser design

February 7, 2019

Lasers are widely used in household appliances, medicine, industry, telecommunications and more. Several years ago, scientists introduced nanolasers. Their design is similar to that of the conventional semiconductor lasers ...

Understanding tropical rainfall, both past and present

February 7, 2019

A drop of rainwater that falls on a cassava field in Uganda takes a different path than one that falls 500 miles east in Somalia. Knowing where rain comes from now, and where it might come from under future climate scenarios, ...

How plants expand their capacity to use solar energy

February 7, 2019

Green plants capture light that spans the visible solar spectrum, and while a broad spectral range is required for sufficient absorption, the process requires energy to be funneled rapidly and efficiently downhill to drive ...

Scientists discover new type of self-healing material

February 7, 2019

A research group from RIKEN and Kyushu University has developed a new type of material, based on ethylene, which exhibits a number of useful properties such as self-healing and shape memory. Remarkably, some of the materials ...

Competent chimpanzee nutcrackers

February 7, 2019

Humans consider themselves as the tool user par excellence. Previous work comparing human tool use skills to that of other species tended to place the animals in artificial conditions far removed from their natural environments. ...

Research explains how snakes lost their limbs

February 7, 2019

Snakes and lizards are reptiles that belong to the order Squamata. They share several traits but differ in one obvious respect: Snakes do not have limbs. The two suborders diverged more than 100 million years ago. Identification ...

New music styles driven by direct challenges to elites

February 7, 2019

A research team led by scientists at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH) reports that fashion cycles in music are driven by outsider groups. Outsiders challenge the dominant music style by strongly contrasting the preferences ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.