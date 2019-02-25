Northeast's highest mountain records wind gust of 171 mph

February 27, 2019
Northeast's highest mountain records wind gust of 171 mph
In this March 10, 2015 file photo, a sign marks the snow-caked summit of the 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Meteorologists said a wind gust on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, atop the mountain hit 171 mph, setting a record for the month which beat the previous February wind record of 166 mph set in 1972. It also was the strongest wind recorded there in any month since 1985. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Meteorologists say a wind gust atop the Northeast's highest mountain hit 171 mph (275 kph), setting a record for the month on a peak known for its extreme weather.

The gust Monday on New Hampshire's Mount Washington beat the previous February wind record of 166 mph (267 kph) set in 1972. It was also the strongest wind recorded there in any month since 1985.

Staff members at the Mount Washington Observatory say the building rumbled and windows flexed from as they gathered around equipment charting the gusts.

A 231-mph (371-kph) gust on the 6,288-foot (1,916-meter) mountain in 1934 remains the highest wind speed ever observed by man.

Explore further: Cold turkey! Minus 26 atop Mount Washington for Thanksgiving

Related Stories

231-mph NH wind gust is no longer world's fastest

January 26, 2010

(AP) -- First the Old Man, now the Big Wind. New Hampshire's Mount Washington has lost its distinction as the site of the fastest wind gust ever recorded on Earth, officials at the Mount Washington Observatory said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Plastic found in deepest ocean animals

February 27, 2019

Animals living in the deepest ocean trenches have been found with plastic fragments in their gut, according to new research published Wednesday showing how manmade pollution reaches into the bowels of the planet.

'Immunizing' quantum bits so that they can grow up

February 26, 2019

Quantum computers will process significantly more information at once compared to today's computers. But the building blocks that contain this information – quantum bits, or "qubits" – are way too sensitive to their surroundings ...

New material holds promise for more secure computing

February 26, 2019

As computers advance, encryption methods currently used to keep everything from financial transactions to military secrets secure might soon be useless, technology experts warn. Reporting today in the journal Nature, a team ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.