Japanese spacecraft to attempt landing on distant asteroid

February 21, 2019
Hayabusa2 team prepares for asteroid sample collection
This image of asteroid Ryugu was taken with Hayabusa2's ONC-T (Optical Navigation Camera-Telescopic) on October 15, 2018 from an altitude of 42 meters. The resolution is about 4.6millimeters per pixel, and this is the highest resolution that Hayabusa2 spacecraft has taken. This is the highest resolution image that a spacecraft has taken of an asteroid. Credit: JAXA, Tokyo University, Kochi University, Rikkyo University, Nagoya University, Chiba Institute of Technology, Meiji Univeristy, Aizu University, and AIST

A Japanese spacecraft is approaching the surface of an asteroid about 280 million kilometers (170 million miles) from Earth.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said Thursday that Hayabusa2 began its approach at 1:15 p.m.

The start was delayed for about five hours for a safety check, but the unmanned craft is still is due to touch down as scheduled on Friday morning.

It will attempt to collect material from the asteroid that could provide clues about the origin of the solar system and life on Earth.

The landing will require precision. Hayabusa2 is aiming for a 6-meter- (20-foot-) wide strip to avoid obstacles on the asteroid's surface.

The asteroid is about 900 meters (3,000 feet) in diameter. It is named Ryugu after an undersea palace in a Japanese folktale.

Explore further: Japan's Hayabusa2 probe to land on asteroid on Feb 22

Related Stories

Image: Asteroid 162173 Ryugu

June 28, 2018

After a 42-month journey, Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft arrived at asteroid 162173 Ryugu, 300 million km from Earth, on 27 June at 02:35 CEST (00:35 GMT).

Japan space robots start asteroid survey

September 22, 2018

A pair of robot rovers have landed on an asteroid and begun a survey, Japan's space agency said Saturday, as it conducts a mission aiming to shed light on the origins of the solar system.

