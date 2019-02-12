New footage released of rare giant pangolins in Africa

February 13, 2019
New footage released of rare giant pangolins in Africa
Credit: Chester Zoo

Researchers from a British Zoo on Wednesday released rare footage revealing the secret lives of giant pangolins, considered one of the world's most trafficked mammals.

The footage of the creatures, captured by Chester Zoo conservationists, shows a , known as scaly anteaters for their protective armour, sitting on its powerful tail while grasping a tree with its claws.

Meanwhile in another segment observed by the remote-operated cameras, a baby clings to the back of an adult as it rummages through bushes.

Researchers hope the imagery could provide new insights into the secretive nocturnal only found in equatorial Africa, which are being pushed to extinction by illegal hunting for its scales and meat.

"With no giant pangolins in zoos or safari parks anywhere in the world, all our must focus on saving them in the wild," Stuart Nixon, Chester Zoo's Africa field programme and research lead.

"The race is on against criminal networks that only value dead pangolins, to save this species and protect them well into the future."


The was captured by 70 motion-sensor trail cameras installed by the zoo's team at Uganda's Ziwa sanctuary, in east Africa.

The giant pangolins, one of four species in Africa, live there alongside protected rhinos but are increasingly threatened by poaching.

"Being nocturnal, rare and very shy it's only with new technologies such as high sensitivity trail cameras that we are able to learn more about how they live and interact with each other and their environment," added Nixon.

Sam Mwandha, the executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, hailed the rare glimpses of the giant pangolins as "very exciting".

He stressed the need to "protect and conserve this highly threatened species for future generations".

Explore further: Malaysia makes record 30-tonne pangolin seizure

Related Stories

Malaysia makes record 30-tonne pangolin seizure

February 12, 2019

Malaysian authorities have made a record seizure of about 30 tonnes of pangolins and their scales worth some $2 million in raids on major processing facilities, police and environmentalists said Tuesday.

Malaysia rescues 140 pangolins from suspected smugglers

November 8, 2017

Dozens of live pangolins were seized from suspected traffickers close to Malaysia's border with Thailand, officials said Wednesday, thwarting the latest attempt to smuggle the critically endangered creatures.

Cameroon pangolin traffickers caught in the act

August 21, 2018

Police in Cameroon have shut down an international poaching gang after catching six traffickers carrying more than 700 kilos of pangolin scales, a conservation group said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Bigger teams aren't always better in science and tech

February 13, 2019

In today's science and business worlds, it's increasingly common to hear that solving big problems requires a big team. But a new analysis of more than 65 million papers, patents and software projects found that smaller teams ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.