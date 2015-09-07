Economics professor discovers concerning effects for oil and gas boomtowns

February 8, 2019 by Lisa Craig, University of Akron
oil drilling
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Oil and gas "boomtowns," such as Ohio's Belmont County, may be bearing the costs of drilling without reaping all of its benefits, according to a newly published paper by Dr. Amanda Weinstein, assistant professor of economics at The University of Akron.

Weinstein, along with coauthors Mark Partridge and Alexandra Tsvetkova from The Ohio State University, researched the flow of money in energy boomtowns across the country. They discovered that $1 out of every $5 in earnings leaks out of the counties where boomtowns are seated, as commuting workers take their earnings back home with them or spend it in nearby counties. For example, just a short drive from Belmont County, across the Ohio-West Virginia border, is a casino that draws in some of those earnings.

"This limits the ability of this energy boom to lift the living standards of the residents in drilling counties," said Weinstein. "It increases concerns that the counties bearing the brunt of the costs associated with drilling, from higher infrastructure costs to potential environmental costs, are not reaping all of the benefits of drilling."

Additionally, Weinstein found that the earnings benefits of drilling vary substantially across the nation.

"While some drilling counties, such as Williams County, N.D., are experiencing simultaneous growth in other industries, counties like Belmont are more likely to experience some crowding out of other industries as the energy industry grows," she said.

Weinstein's findings were published recently in the Journal of Resource Policy, in a paper titled "Follow the money: Aggregate, sectoral and spatial effects of an energy boom on local earnings."

State Rep. Jack Cera, D-Bellaire, who represents the 96th District, which includes Jefferson, Monroe and part of Belmont counties in Ohio, said there is a need for increased investment in drilling counties to ensure their prosperity.

"The oil and gas industry has brought much needed to East Ohio, but it has also brought additional need for infrastructure and services," said Cera. "Using revenues from the severance tax to invest in , improve infrastructure and provide services not only benefits the citizens and communities throughout Eastern Ohio, but it also supports the industry."

According to Weinstein, if Ohio doesn't invest in drilling counties, their current economic success might be short-lived. This investment would likely require raising the natural gas severance taxes in Ohio, which are well below other drilling states.

"This seems unlikely, as Ohio House Republicans recently scrapped a proposed increase in natural gas severance taxes, which would have brought the natural gas severance tax up to 6.5 percent—still a full percent below drilling states like Texas," she said.

Partridge, one of her co-authors, noted, "After the boom of a few years ago, drilling in Ohio remains stuck at the bottom, even as places—especially Texas—have made recoveries."

Weinstein further suggested that policymakers also need to ensure severance tax dollars are allocated to drilling counties.

"Much of the tax dollars the industry does pay, such as the severance tax, are not local taxes. A portion of gas taxes are local and can help fund some of the much needed road construction projects in drilling counties. But with the projected shortfall in the state transportation budget, current gas taxes in Ohio are not large enough to fund the across the state – let alone allocate more dollars to counties," Weinstein concluded.

Explore further: New research: Economic impact of oil and natural gas in West Texas

Related Stories

Study: Counties with fracking have increased rates of STIs

March 28, 2018

Researchers at the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that the rates of two major sexually transmitted infections (STIs), gonorrhea and chlamydia, are 21% and 19% higher, respectively, in Ohio counties with high ...

Recommended for you

The composition of ancient meteorites

February 8, 2019

A team of Japanese and American scientists has visualized meteorite components at higher resolution than ever before. Their efforts have resulted in an enhanced understanding of substances inside carbonaceous chondrites, ...

Research suggests life thrived on Earth 3.5 billion years ago

February 8, 2019

Three and a half billion years ago, Earth hosted life, but was it barely surviving, or thriving? A new study carried out by a multi-institutional team with leadership including the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) of Tokyo ...

Boosting solid state chemical reactions

February 8, 2019

A cross-coupling reaction is typically performed in an organic solvent and leads to the production of a large amount of solvent waste, which is often harmful to the environment. A new strategy developed by Hokkaido University ...

Chimpanzee 'mini-brains' hint at secrets of human evolution

February 8, 2019

At some point during human evolution, a handful of genetic changes triggered a dramatic threefold expansion of the brain's neocortex, the wrinkly outermost layer of brain tissue responsible for everything from language to ...

A laser system built on principles of supersymmetry

February 8, 2019

A team of researchers from the University of Central Florida and Michigan Technological University has developed a laser system concept built on the principles of supersymmetry. In their paper published in the journal Science, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.