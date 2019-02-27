Dark matter may be hitting the right note in small galaxies

February 28, 2019, Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe
Dark matter may be hitting the right note in small galaxies
Astronomers observed that the dark matter does not seem to clump very much in small galaxies, but their density peaks sharply in bigger systems such as clusters of galaxies. It has been a puzzle why different systems behave differently. Credit: Kavli IPMU - Kavli IPMU modified this figure based on the image credited by NASA, STScI

Dark matter particles may scatter against each other only when they hit the right energy, say researchers in Japan, Germany, and Austria in a new study. Their idea helps explain why galaxies from the smallest to the biggest have the shapes they do.

Dark is a mysterious and unknown form of matter that comprises more than 80 percent of matter in the universe today. Its nature is unknown, but physicists believe its gravity is responsible for forming stars and galaxies, which led to our existence.

"Dark matter is actually our mom, who gave birth to all of us. But we haven't met her; somehow, we got separated at birth. Who is she? That is the question we want to know," says paper author Hitoshi Murayama, a University of California Berkeley Professor and Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe principal investigator.

Astronomers have already found that dark matter does not seem to clump together as much as computer simulations suggest. If gravity is the only force that drives dark matter, only pulling and never pushing, then dark matter should become very dense toward the centers of galaxies. However, especially in small faint galaxies called dwarf spheroidals, dark matter does not seem to become as dense as expected toward galactic centers.

Dark matter may be hitting the right note in small galaxies
When two dark matter particles approach each other, then tend to simply pass each other. Credit: Kavli IPMU

This puzzle could be solved if dark matter scatters against itself like billiard balls, allowing particles to spread out more evenly after a collision. But one problem with this idea is that dark matter does seem to clump in bigger systems such as clusters of galaxies. What makes dark matter behave differently between dwarf spheroidals and clusters of galaxies? An international team of researchers has developed an explanation that could solve this riddle, and reveal what dark matter is.

"If dark matter scatters with each other only at a low but very special speed, it can happen often in dwarf spheroidals, where it is moving slowly, but it is rare in clusters of galaxies where it is moving fast. It needs to hit a resonance," says Chinese physicist Xiaoyong Chu, a postdoctoral researcher at the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

Resonance is a common phenomenon—swirling wine in a glass to expose it to oxygen and produce more aroma requires circling the glass at exactly the right speed. Old analog radios must be tuned to the right frequency. These are examples of resonance, and the team suspects that resonance may explain this dark matter puzzle.

Dark matter may be hitting the right note in small galaxies
But when they come at a special speed, they 'resonate' and stick with each other for a brief moment, and move out to different directions afterwards, causing them to scatter. This way, dark matter can spread out so that we can understand smooth profile in small galaxies. Credit: Kavli IPMU
"As far as we know, this is the simplest explanation to the puzzle. We are excited because we may know what dark matter is sometime soon," says Murayama.

However, the team was not convinced that such a simple idea would explain the data correctly. "First, we were a bit skeptical that this idea will explain the observational data; but once we tried it, it worked like a charm," says Colombian scientist Camilo Garcia Cely, a postdoctoral researcher at the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY) in Germany.

Dark matter may be hitting the right note in small galaxies
Using the idea of resonance, the plot demonstrates that we can explain all systems at the same time. Credit: Xiaoyong Chu, Camilo Garcia Cely, Hitoshi Murayama

The team believes it is no accident that dark matter can hit the exact right note. "There are many other systems in nature that show similar accidents: in stars, hit a resonance of beryllium, which in turn hits a of carbon, producing the building blocks that gave rise to life on Earth. A similar process happens for a subatomic particle called phi," says Garcia Cely.

"It may also be a sign that our world has more dimensions than we see. If a particle moves in , it has energy. For humans, who don't see the extra dimension, we think the energy is actually mass, thanks to Einstein's E=mc2. Perhaps some particle moves twice as fast in extra dimension, making its mass precisely twice as much as the mass of dark matter," says Chu.

The team's next step will be to find observational data that backs their theory. "If this is true, future and more detailed observations of different will reveal that scattering of does, indeed, depend on its speed," says Murayama, who is also leading a separate international group that intends to conduct such research using the Prime Focus Spectrograph, now under construction. The US$80 million instrument will be mounted on the Subaru telescope atop Mauna Kea on Big Island, Hawaii, and will be capable of measuring the speeds of thousands of stars in dwarf spheroidals.

The team's paper was published online on 22 February by Physical Review Letters.

Explore further: Dark matter on the move

More information: Xiaoyong Chu et al. Velocity Dependence from Resonant Self-Interacting Dark Matter, Physical Review Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.122.071103

Related Stories

Dark matter on the move

January 3, 2019

Scientists have found evidence that dark matter can be heated up and moved around, as a result of star formation in galaxies. The findings provide the first observational evidence for the effect known as 'dark matter heating', ...

Mapping historical changes in dark matter

February 13, 2019

Combining Einstein's theory of relativity with one of the most powerful telescopes in the world has helped an international team of researchers measure where and how dark matter structures grow in the universe. Their analysis ...

Mapping dark matter

July 24, 2017

About eighty-five percent of the matter in the universe is in the form of dark matter, whose nature remains a mystery. The rest of the matter in the universe is of the kind found in atoms. Astronomers studying the evolution ...

Does dark matter annihilate quicker in the Milky Way?

June 23, 2017

Researchers at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai have proposed a theory that predicts how dark matter may be annihilating much more rapidly in the Milky Way, than in smaller or larger galaxies and the early ...

Recommended for you

Clues to Martian life found in Chilean desert

February 28, 2019

A robotic rover deployed in the most Mars-like environment on Earth, the Atacama Desert in Chile, has successfully recovered subsurface soil samples during a trial mission to find signs of life. The samples contained unusual ...

More support for Planet Nine

February 27, 2019

Corresponding with the three-year anniversary of their announcement hypothesizing the existence of a ninth planet in the solar system, Caltech's Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin are publishing a pair of papers analyzing ...

Yeast produce low-cost, high-quality cannabinoids

February 27, 2019

University of California, Berkeley, synthetic biologists have engineered brewer's yeast to produce marijuana's main ingredients—mind-altering THC and non-psychoactive CBD—as well as novel cannabinoids not found in the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.