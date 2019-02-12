US judge rules against butterfly sanctuary opposed to Trump's wall

February 15, 2019
For months the National Butterfly Center has been arguing that the wall would be devastating for those insects and other creatur
For months the National Butterfly Center has been arguing that the wall would be devastating for those insects and other creatures living in this habitat in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas

A US judge ruled Thursday against a butterfly sanctuary that had sued to keep President Donald Trump's proposed border wall from cutting the refuge in two.

For months the National Butterfly Center has been arguing that the wall would be devastating for those insects and other creatures living in this habitat in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

As many as 200 species of butterfly live in the sanctuary, as do bobcats, coyotes, skunk pigs, armadillos and Texas turtles.

Financing for a wall going through the sanctuary was approved last year and is separate from the border appropriation fight that is currently roiling Washington. Construction could begin in a matter of weeks, local people said.

The North American Butterfly Association, which runs the refuge, sued the government on grounds that the sanctuary is private property.

But federal judge Richard Leon ruled Thursday that the project can proceed.

"On the same day the president announces he will declare a state of emergency, the federal judge throws out our case. We are not going away that easily!", the butterfly center said in a tweet.

The White House announced Thursday that Trump will declare a on the border with Mexico to build the wall by bypassing Congress to access funds that lawmakers are denying him.

The entrance to the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, which is fighting to keep out President Donald Trump's proposed
The entrance to the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, which is fighting to keep out President Donald Trump's proposed border wall

Explore further: Environmental groups file suit to block waivers for Texas border wall

Related Stories

US court halts construction of Keystone XL oil pipeline

November 9, 2018

A federal judge on Thursday halted construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, arguing that President Donald Trump's administration had failed to adequately explain why it had lifted a ban on the project.

Amid border wall debate, 'smart' tech raises questions too

February 12, 2019

As congressional Democrats counter President Donald Trump's border wall plan with a high-tech solution, the idea of a "smart" security barrier is raising fresh questions over the potential for intrusive surveillance.

Recommended for you

Tiny particles can switch back and forth between phases

February 15, 2019

Three years ago, when Richard Robinson, associate professor of materials science and engineering, was on sabbatical at Hebrew University in Israel, he asked a graduate student to send him some nanoparticles of a specific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.