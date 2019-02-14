Boil-water advisory ends in Dayton, Ohio

February 15, 2019

The city of Dayton, Ohio, is telling residents their water is OK to use again without being boiled first.

City authorities said late Friday morning that were clear of bacteria. However, some 15,000 to 20,000 customers in Montgomery County remained under a boil- advisory. A household or business is counted as one customer.

The southwest Ohio county encompasses Dayton and its suburbs.

Crews located a water-line leak Thursday under the Great Miami River, but high river levels have hindered repair work. There's been no word on the break's cause.

Schools resumed Friday, a day after many closed. The Dayton school district says bottled water is available in all buildings.

Dayton officials estimated 75,000 people—more than half the city's population—began Friday under the boil-water advisory.

