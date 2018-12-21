Video: Fifteen years imaging the Red Planet

January 10, 2019, European Space Agency
mars
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

On 25 December 2003, ESA's Mars Express entered orbit around the Red Planet. The spacecraft began returning the first images from orbit using its High Resolution Stereo Camera just a couple of weeks later, and over the course of its fifteen year history has captured thousands of images covering the globe.

This video compilation highlights some of the stunning scenes revealed by this long-lived mission. From breathtaking horizon-to-horizon views to the close-up details of ice- and dune-filled craters, and from the polar ice caps and water-carved valleys to ancient volcanoes and plunging canyons, Mars Express has traced billions of years of geological history and evolution.

Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

Explore further: Mars Express gets festive: A winter wonderland on Mars

Related Stories

Mars Express gets festive: A winter wonderland on Mars

December 21, 2018

This image shows what appears to be a large patch of fresh, untrodden snow – a dream for any lover of the holiday season. However, it's a little too distant for a last-minute winter getaway: this feature, known as Korolev ...

Sweeping over the south pole of Mars

September 11, 2015

An unusual observation by Mars Express shows a sweeping view over the planet's south polar ice cap and across its ancient, cratered highlands.

Video: Fly over Neukum crater

May 10, 2018

This movie, based on images taken by ESA's Mars Express, showcases the 102 km wide Neukum Crater in the southern hemisphere of Mars.

Mars Express views moons set against Saturn's rings

March 1, 2018

New images and video from ESA's Mars Express show Phobos and Deimos drifting in front of Saturn and background stars, revealing more about the positioning and surfaces of the Red Planet's mysterious moons.

Recommended for you

Magnetar mysteries in our galaxy and beyond

January 10, 2019

In a new Caltech-led study, researchers from campus and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have analyzed pulses of radio waves coming from a magnetar—a rotating, dense, dead star with a strong magnetic field—that is ...

Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of planet Venus

January 10, 2019

A Japanese research group has identified a giant streak structure among the clouds covering planet Venus based on observation from the spacecraft Akatsuki. The team also revealed the origins of this structure using large-scale ...

Cygnus A: Ricocheting black hole jet discovered by Chandra

January 10, 2019

A ricocheting jet blasting from a giant black hole has been captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, as reported in our latest press release. In this composite image of Cygnus A, X-rays from Chandra (red, green, and ...

Lifting the veil on star formation in the Orion Nebula

January 10, 2019

The stellar wind from a newborn star in the Orion Nebula prevents more new stars from forming nearby. That is the result of new research conducted by an international research team led by the University of Cologne (Germany) ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.