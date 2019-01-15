Sprint adds new rewards program in latest bid to rival AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile

January 16, 2019 by Eli Blumenthal, Usa Today

T-Mobile has its T-Mobile Tuesdays, Verizon has its VerizonUp and AT&T has its AT&T Thanks. After long being the only carrier without one, Sprint on Tuesday is finally getting into the rewards game.

Called simply My Sprint Rewards, the new program echoes the others by offering perks, contests and other goodies to those who subscribe to Sprint's service. Sprint users can check the offers by downloading the My Sprint Rewards app for iOS or Android and logging into their accounts.

There is no cost to join the program with Sprint promising "exclusive deals" from the carrier as well as from a "large variety of well-known brands in apparel, auto, beauty, electronics, health, home, sports, travel and more." Exactly what those offers will be was not immediately clear, though companies listed on the My Sprint Rewards website include AMC, Sam's Club, Shipt and H&R Block.

One perk for those hungry is a free large one-topping pizza from Papa Johns, who Sprint partnered with to launch the app.

Sprint is also promising to offer "cash back rewards" for money back on certain purchases, but again exact details remain a mystery.

Unlike Verizon's program that gives you points for paying your bill or T-Mobile's program which dishes out offers every Tuesday, Sprint won't require you to do anything extra or check on a particular day, though it also isn't promising when new deals will be offered. Instead, the company says that new deals will be added to its apps "regularly from a variety of different brands."

Sprint also won't be segmenting its rewards in tiers depending on what services you pay for, something AT&T does for its program.

While the odds are it won't amount to much if you're already paying for Sprint, the free program is worth a shot. Even if it's just a free pizza every once in a while.

