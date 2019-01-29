South American hawk in Maine euthanized as condition worsens

January 31, 2019
South American hawk in Maine euthanized as condition worsens
In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, a great black hawk, a native of Central and South America, flies at Deering Oaks Park, in Portland, Maine. On Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, Avian Haven, the group caring for the injured South American hawk, said the bird has been euthanized. The hawk was recently found in the snow suffering from frostbitten feet. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A group caring for an injured South American hawk that turned up in a park in Maine says the bird had to be euthanized after its condition deteriorated.

Avian Haven says in a Facebook post on Thursday the decision to euthanize the great black hawk was "tinged with regret, sorrow, even heartbreak." The group had said earlier in the week the hawk was struggling with frostbite and would likely lose toes on both feet.

They were also concerned that the "overall viability" of both feet had been compromised.

The are native to Central and South America, and this one drew the attention of wildlife fans when it appeared in Deering Oaks Park in Portland weeks ago.

It was later found lying in snow on Jan. 20 and taken to a .

South American hawk in Maine euthanized as condition worsens
In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, a great black hawk, a native of Central and South America, walks at Deering Oaks Park, in Portland, Maine. On Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, Avian Haven, the group caring for the injured South American hawk, said the bird has been euthanized. The hawk was recently found in the snow suffering from frostbitten feet. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Explore further: Hawk native to South America wows crowd in Maine park

Related Stories

Hawk native to South America wows crowd in Maine park

November 30, 2018

A hawk that is native to Central and South America drew a lot of attention from Maine's birding community Friday after appearing in a park, where it brawled with a fellow raptor and dined on a squirrel.

Recommended for you

An unexpected mode of action for an antibody

January 31, 2019

Studies of human monoclonal antibodies isolated from survivors of coronavirus-induced severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle-East respiratory syndrome (MERS) are unveiling surprising immune defense tactics against ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.