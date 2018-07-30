Scientists explain formation of lunar dust clouds

January 25, 2019, National Research University Higher School of Economics
moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Physicists from the Higher School of Economics and Space Research Institute have identified a mechanism explaining the appearance of two dusty plasma clouds resulting from a meteoroid that impacted the surface of the moon. The study was published in JETP Letters.

The collision of a meteoroid with the surface of the greatly changes the properties of the surrounding dusty plasma system by throwing a large quantity of lunar soil-regolith debris— measuring 10 to 100 microns—into the otherwise relatively unsullied exosphere.

In 2015, astronomers at the Garden Observatory in Gordola (Switzerland) observed a similar phenomenon when they recorded an optical flash resulting from a meteoroid impacting the moon. An international group of scientists using data from concluded that a fairly large and fast-moving meteoroid had impacted the moon, raising two clouds of unknown composition.

Russian researchers from the Higher School of Economics, Space Research Institute (IKI), Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Sternberg Astronomical Institute, and Far Eastern Federal University determined that a meteoroid collision with the surface of the moon produces a shock wave that throws up regolith fragments and droplets of molten material into the surrounding free space. Those fragments and hardened molten droplets rise above the surface of the moon, interact with the electrons in the solar wind and solar radiation, and become electrically charged. Two dusty plasma clouds form as a result—one composed of regolith fragments and a second of hardened droplets of molten material. The differing characteristics of the two clouds make it possible to observe them separately.

Scientists have calculated the main characteristics of the clouds—the speed at which they expand, the size, number density, and electrical charge of the particles in each, and so on. The calculations and observational data matched. It was found that a cloud formed by hardened droplets of molten material expands significantly faster than a cloud formed by regolith fragments.

"Lunar dust is a significant risk factor for spacecraft, equipment, and the astronauts' health," explained study co-author, HSE Faculty of Physics Professor, and Space Research Institute Laboratory Head Sergey Popel. "Equipment covered with dust can malfunction. Astronauts carry dust on their spacesuits into the where it becomes suspended weightlessly in the air, causing them to inhale the particles during their entire return trip to Earth. Therefore, understanding the mechanism by which dusty plasma are formed is important for ensuring the safety of flights to the moon."

Explore further: Image: Two lunar flashes light up darkened moon

More information: S. I. Popel et al, Formation of Dusty Plasma Clouds at Meteoroid Impact on the Surface of the Moon, JETP Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1134/S0021364018180091

Related Stories

Image: Two lunar flashes light up darkened moon

July 30, 2018

On 17 July 2018, an ancient lump from space thwacked into the moon with enough energy to produce a brilliant flash of light. With another space rock seemingly in pursuit, a second flash lit up a different region of the Moon ...

Earth's dust cloud satellites confirmed

October 26, 2018

A team of Hungarian astronomers and physicists may have confirmed two elusive clouds of dust, in semi-stable points just 400,000 kilometres from Earth. The clouds, first reported by and named for Polish astronomer Kazimierz ...

The toxic side of the Moon

July 5, 2018

When the Apollo astronauts returned from the Moon, the dust that clung to their spacesuits made their throats sore and their eyes water. Lunar dust is made of sharp, abrasive and nasty particles, but how toxic is it for humans?

Building bricks on the moon from lunar dust

August 23, 2018

In the coming decades, many space agencies hope to conduct crewed missions to the moon and even establish outposts there. In fact, between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), Roscosmos, and the Indian and Chinese space ...

Recommended for you

Moon rock recovered by astronauts likely originated on Earth

January 25, 2019

In findings published overnight in science journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, a sample collected during the 1971 Apollo 14 lunar mission was found to contain traces of minerals with a chemical composition common ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.