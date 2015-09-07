Examining the link between neighborhoods and schools

January 22, 2019, University of Southern California
school
Larkmead School. Credit: CC-BY-SA-2.5,2.0,1.0

You've probably heard the term gentrification thrown around many times to describe how neighborhoods are transforming in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco and Portland. You probably think of gentrification and picture an influx of hip coffee shops and trendy restaurants. But, have you considered the impact on children and schools?

Jennifer Candipan, a Ph.D. candidate in sociology at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, is diving into this question. Jennifer is studying the relationship between neighborhoods and schools and is specifically looking at racial, ethnic and socioeconomic composition. She's trying to understand the effects on students and how certain circumstances can shape a child's experience or contribute to inequality.

She says part of her dissertation focuses on trying to understand the changes in how parents choose neighborhoods and schools, especially as more and more parents decide to send their children to non-neighborhood schools, like , magnets schools or private schools. Jennifer says she has found that the link between where you live and where you attend has not changed much over time, but it is decoupling the most in gentrifying .

"I look at trends over time in terms of where this is happening and to what degree," said Candipan. "The second part of it is understanding on a more individual level what are the family factors, the neighborhood factors, and the factors that are contributing to those decisions."

Candipan looks at cities across the U.S. for her research, but she says she was partly inspired by what she saw in Los Angeles. Candipan grew up in Southern California and has lived in Los Angeles at various times throughout her life.

"Everyone talks about Los Angeles being this diverse metropolitan region, but seeing all the segregation in various contexts, the segregation in the neighborhood level and the school level and all sorts of institutional settings. Being here really awakened me to these larger processes that were probably happening at a national level," said Candipan.

Candipan says that housing policy and school policy are often looked at separately, but they shouldn't be.

"In order to solve this very longstanding issue of school segregation you kind of have to fix things at the neighborhood level too and have and neighborhood initiatives that keep people in place without displacing them," said Candipan.

Explore further: Gentrification draws more whites to minority neighborhoods

Related Stories

Gentrification draws more whites to minority neighborhoods

May 1, 2018

Residents and anti-gentrification activists tend to fear gentrification will lead to displacement by white residents while some experts believe it's an optimistic sign of an economic boom that would enable people to rise ...

Impacts of school choice on segregation

March 28, 2017

Diversity in schools is important for students' experiences and outcomes in schools and beyond, reducing prejudices and ensuring the likelihood of living and working in integrated environments as adults. Penn State researchers ...

Recommended for you

Frog choruses inspire wireless sensor networks

January 21, 2019

If you've ever camped by a pond, you know frogs make a racket at night; but what you might not know is how functional and regulated their choruses really are. Frogs communicate with sound, and amid their ruckus is an internally ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.