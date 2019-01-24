Germany should phase out coal mining by 2038: commission

January 26, 2019
Despite its green reputation, Germany remains heavily reliant on the dirtiest of all fossil fuels
Despite its green reputation, Germany remains heavily reliant on the dirtiest of all fossil fuels

Germany should end all coal mining for electricity production by 2038, a government-appointed commission said Saturday, laying out a roadmap to phase out the polluting fuel.

The transition is expected to cost up to 80 billion euros ($91 billion) over 20 years, half of which will go to the regions shuttering plants in the west and east of the country, with the rest helping prevent electricity prices from rising, the commission said.

The panel, consisting of politicians, climate experts, unions and industry figures from coal regions, reached this decision on Saturday morning after a final marathon 24-hour session, several members told AFP.

It followed months of bitter wrangling as pressure mounts on Europe's top economy to step up its commitment to combating climate change.

The commission's findings will now be passed on to the government, which is expected—barring a surprise—to follow the recommendations of the panel it set up.

Under the plan, several plants that use lignite or brown coal, which is more polluting than black coal, will be closed by 2022.

Other plants will follow until 2030, when only 17 gigawatts of Germany's electricity will be supplied by coal, compared to today's 45 gigawatts.

The last plant will close in 2038 at the latest, the commission said, but did not rule out moving this date forward to 2035 if conditions permit.

The affected regions, where tens of thousands of jobs directly or indirectly linked to brown- and black-coal energy production, will receive 40 billion euros as compensation over the next two decades.

Nuclear power phaseout

Two billion euros will also be spent each year over the same period to stop customers from facing rising electricity prices.

Environmental groups had pushed for Germany to shutter its more than 100 coal-fired power plants by 2030 as part of efforts to meet Germany's target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

But opponents warned against ditching coal too quickly, saying it could endanger energy supply and push up electricity prices.

Despite its green reputation, Germany remains heavily reliant on the dirtiest of all fossil fuels, in part because of Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to phase out nuclear power by 2022 in response to the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Coal accounted for more than 30 percent of Germany's energy mix in 2018, putting it neck-and-neck with renewables like solar and wind energy.

The German government admitted last year it will miss a 2020 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent compared with 1990 levels.

It now expects to manage reductions of just 32 percent, badly undermining Merkel's role as a leading advocate of the Paris Climate Agreement.

A survey commissioned by public broadcaster ARD on Friday showed that 59 percent of Germans are in favour of ending coal exploitation swiftly.

But in mining states, 61 percent want Germany to hold on to the fossil fuel for longer.

Explore further: Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears

Related Stories

Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears

January 25, 2019

As experts held crunch talks Friday on Germany's plans to wean itself off coal in the coming years, thousands of young people marched through the capital calling for a swift end to fossil fuel use.

Asia coal plants worrying for climate targets: IEA

October 31, 2018

Coal-fired power plants operating and under construction in Asia pose a threat to achieving the goal of halting global warming, the head of the International Energy Agency told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Use a microscope as a shovel? Researchers dig it

January 26, 2019

Using a familiar tool in a way it was never intended to be used opens up a whole new method to explore materials, report UConn researchers in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. Their specific findings could someday ...

A landscape unseen in over 40,000 years

January 25, 2019

Glacial retreat in the Canadian Arctic has uncovered landscapes that haven't been ice-free in more than 40,000 years and the region may be experiencing its warmest century in 115,000 years, new University of Colorado Boulder ...

Researchers discover record-breaking salamander

January 25, 2019

Researchers at UT have discovered the largest individual of any cave salamander in North America, a 9.3-inch specimen of Berry Cave salamander. The finding was published in Subterranean Biology.

Do microbes control the formation of giant copper deposits?

January 25, 2019

One of the major issues when studying ore deposits formed in surficial or near-surface environments is the relationship between ore-forming processes and bacteria. At a first glance, these environments appear to be a preferred ...

Testing Hawking radiation in laboratory black hole analogues

January 25, 2019

Researchers at Weizmann Institute of Science and Cinvestav recently carried out a study testing the theory of Hawking radiation on laboratory analogues of black holes. In their experiments, they used light pulses in nonlinear ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.