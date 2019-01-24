Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears

January 25, 2019 by Frank Jordans
Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears
German Economy Minster Peter Altmaier, front center, is surrounded by students during a 'School Strike 4 Climate' protest in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP)

As experts held crunch talks Friday on Germany's plans to wean itself off coal in the coming years, thousands of young people marched through the capital calling for a swift end to fossil fuel use.

Many of those protesting were students who had skipped school to rally against , which they see as a big threat to their generation.

Chanting slogans such as "we are here, we are loud, because you are stealing our future," an estimated 5,000 people walked from the economy ministry, where the talks were held, to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office.

An opinion poll released by public broadcaster ZDF found that a majority of Germans, 73 percent, agree a quick exit from coal is very important. The telephone poll of 1,285 people, conducted Jan. 22-24, had a margin of error of about three percentage points.

Those opposed to a rapid pullout include miners and other workers whose livelihoods depend on coal, some of whom staged a smaller morning protest outside the ministry demanding assurances from the government that jobs would be protected.

The government last year appointed a 28-member panel made up of scientists, politicians, environmental campaigners and business representatives to examine how the shift away from coal can be made as smooth as possible.

Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears
Students hold protest posters during a 'School Strike 4 Climate' protest in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German federal parliament, in Berlin, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP)

The panel's meeting in Berlin follows months of haggling over the amount of funding affected regions and companies will get, and what the final deadline for coal use in Germany will be.

Greenpeace, which wants all shut down by 2030, said Germany needs to show leadership after failing to cut its for a decade.

"We need legally binding goals for how quickly emissions in Germany need to fall," Martin Kaiser, head of international climate politics at Greenpeace, told The Associated Press. "Otherwise we will crash past the climate goals for 2030, as we did for 2020."

Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears
German Economy Minster Peter Altmaier talks to students during a 'School Strike 4 Climate' protest in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP)

Germany is committed to an '' that involves replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources such as solar and wind power. While the country has made great strides in that direction—renewables beat coal for the first time last year—removing coal from the power equation entirely is a major challenge .

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said ensuring a reliably supply of electricity and affordable energy prices were a priority for Europe's biggest economy.

"The energy transition will succeed if we get a big consensus from all actors in society," Altmaier told reporters.

If Friday's meeting fails to reach consensus, a further meeting is scheduled for Feb. 1. Chancellor Angela Merkel has already scheduled a meeting with governors from mining states next Thursday.

Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears
Protesters hold a posters prior to a meeting of a panel of experts on the exit of the using coal called 'Coal Commission' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Germany wants to stop using coal, a major source of the carbon emissions that drive climate change. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears
Union protesters hold flags prior to a meeting of a panel of experts on the exit of the using coal called 'Coal Commission' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Germany wants to stop using coal, a major source of the carbon emissions that drive climate change. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears
In this photo taken Aug. 27, 2018 bucket wheel digs for coal near the Hambach Forest near Dueren, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears
Union protesters beat drums prior to a meeting of a panel of experts on the exit of the using coal called 'Coal Commission' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Germany wants to stop using coal, a major source of the carbon emissions that drive climate change. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
Germans favor swift end to coal use as decision nears
Protesters hold a poster prior to a meeting of a panel of experts on the exit of the using coal in Germany called 'Coal Commission' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Germany wants to stop using coal, a major source of the carbon emissions that drive climate change. Slogan reads 'coal free - instead of climate crises'. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Explore further: Hundreds march in Berlin to demand an end to using coal

Related Stories

Germany will fail 2020 climate goals, now eyes 2030 target

June 18, 2018

Germany will likely miss its goal of cutting emissions by 40 percent by 2020, the country's environment minister said Monday, an embarrassing admission for a government that wants to lead the charge on limiting climate change.

Recommended for you

A landscape unseen in over 40,000 years

January 25, 2019

Glacial retreat in the Canadian Arctic has uncovered landscapes that haven't been ice-free in more than 40,000 years and the region may be experiencing its warmest century in 115,000 years, new University of Colorado Boulder ...

Faster CO2 rise expected in 2019

January 25, 2019

With emissions already at a record high, the build-up of carbon-dioxide in the atmosphere could be larger than last year due to a slower removal by natural carbon sinks.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

MR166
not rated yet 13 minutes ago
Polling the brainwashed is a total waste of time and money. What can one learn besides the fact that the propaganda is working?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.