A nuclear-powered ‘tunnelbot’ to search for life on Jupiter’s icy moon Europa

Between 1995 and 2003, NASA's Galileo spacecraft made several flybys of Jupiter's moon, Europa. Several findings from observations of the moon pointed to evidence of a liquid ocean beneath Europa's icy surface. The ocean, researchers believe, could harbor microbial life, or evidence of now-extinct microbial life.
While researchers generally agree on where to look – underneath the thick, planet-wide ice shell where water is in contact with a rocky core and where biochemical ingredients for life may exist – how to get there to collect samples remains a major tactical problem.
"Estimates of the thickness of the ice shell range between 2 and 30 kilometers (1.2 and 18.6 miles), and is a major barrier any lander will have to overcome in order to access areas we think have a chance of holding biosignatures representative of life on Europa," said Andrew Dombard, associate professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Dombard and his colleagues presented a possible solution to this problem at the American Geophysical Union meeting in Washington, D.C., this week: a nuclear-powered tunneling probe.
Dombard and his spouse, D'Arcy Meyer-Dombard, associate professor of earth and environmental sciences at UIC, are part of a group of scientists on the NASA Glenn Research COMPASS team, a multidisciplinary group of scientists and engineers tasked with designing technology and solutions for space exploration and science missions.
The group performed a concept study for a nuclear-powered "tunnelbot" that can penetrate the ice shell and reach the top of Europa's ocean while carrying devices and instruments that can be used to search for signs of life or extinct life. The bot would also evaluate the habitability of the ice shelf itself.
"We didn't worry about how our tunnelbot would make it to Europa or get deployed into the ice," Dombard said. "We just assumed it could get there and we focused on how it would work during descent to the ocean."
The bot would sample ice throughout the shell, as well as water at the ice-water interface, and would look at the underside of the ice to search for microbial biofilms. The bot would also have the capability of searching liquid water "lakes" within the ice shell.
The researchers considered two designs for their bot: one powered by a small nuclear reactor, and the other powered by General Purpose Heat Source bricks—radioactive heat source modules designed for space missions. Heat from both these sources could be used to melt the ice shell. Communications would be provided by a string of "repeaters" connected to the bot by fiber optic cables.
NASA routinely sponsors concept studies to test where the technology is that is needed to answer important questions in the solar system. Perhaps no question is more significant than, "Is there life elsewhere?" and Europa is one of the best places to look. Whether a tunneling mission is scheduled, and if so, whether one of these designs is selected, remains to be seen.
Kathleen Craft from the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University and COMPASS team leads Steven Oleson and J. Michael Newman of the NASA Glenn Research Center also worked on the concept study.
Unexpected, unintended consequences come of this sort of thing so perhaps we should be extremely careful in the use of radioactive materials in the first place.
It might not be the best way for us to say 'Hi' to any possible critters there either, but who knows, mebbe some alien's drive exhaust was what produced the 'Manna from Heaven' for the wandering tribes in the desert...just saying, and no, I dont take that seriously at all, but it IS a relative illustration of what 'may' occur if we used a heat source to melt down to the sea below.
I had thought of this before and realized problems with it. Mechanical, tho harder, would be safer.
And yes, any mechanical energy is going to need a source of power, and while using radioactives to do the melting itself may be a bad idea, using a reactor on the surface, along with large mats of 'roll out' solar panels could be extended for large surface area, comparatively, to take in what available energy from solar or the reflection of same from local large planet.
But using a drilling type bot that uses locally heated water, via electricity from the surface, would avoid the radiation problem and the exact amount of melt could be well controlled.
This still leads to the problem of a power cord, but an engineered form of the old Co-axial cable, with sub-channels built in, may be viable for both power supply And data transmission in the same line. The cold temperatures there would actually be a help as far as improving conduction, and something like nano-textured surface Teflon for a coating would allow it to slide thru the ice. But still need 2-20 mi. of cable.
In addition to the commitment of funding & human resources to build & launch the driller-probe?
As steel pointed out. There will be an unpredictable level of potentially expensive dangers of success at discovering life within Europa's ice shield.
I do not mean dangerous to Earth-life! Rather, in our usual destructive monkey fashion? There is an excellent chance of us contaminating that moon & exterminating the very non-Earth life we spent all that money & man-hours to reach.
So what's our ROI with that fiasco?
Now, in my (unproven) opinion... Europa trapped ocean will prove tp be sterile. I suspect that will also be the result of exploring the Ocean Worlds in other star systems.
Organic chemistry is not always a byproduct pf bio-chemistry.
Plus they're no doubt already comfortable with radiation.
"The cores of the icy worlds studied by Bouquet and co-authors are thought to have chondrite-like compositions.
"Ocean water permeating the porous rock of the core could be exposed to ionizing radiation and undergo radiolysis, producing molecular hydrogen and reactive oxygen compounds.
"Microbial communities sustained by H2 have been found in extreme environments on Earth," Bouquet said."
