Harnessed horse unearthed in ancient stable near Pompeii

It was another great year for science, and physics was front and center, as a team at the University of Oxford announced that they may have solved one of the biggest mysteries in modern physics. They came up with a new theory ...
Diversifying into new industries is vital to an economy's ability to grow and generate wealth. But to branch out into new industrial activities, a city, region or country must first have a pool of people with the right mix ...
While examining a skull from an ancient burial ground in a pre-Columbian village in Panama, Nicole Smith-Guzmán, bioarchaeologist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI), was surprised to discover an example ...
Fossilised newborns, egg shells, and egg bursters preserved together in amber provide the first direct evidence of how insects hatched in deep time, according to a new article published today in the journal Palaeontology.
How valuable is Facebook to its users, and how can you measure the value of the site when access is free? Three economists and a social media researcher pooled their work and expertise to assess Facebook's value to its users, ...
0 comments
Please sign in to add a comment.
Registration is free, and takes less than a minute.
Read more
Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.