Gadgets: Mixcder E7 active noise-canceling headphones, great escape

When you look at the Mixcder E7 active noise-canceling headphones, they appear fancy and expensive.

When you look at the features inside the Bluetooth headphones and hear the sound, they seem even more fancy and expensive.

Obviously, I'm impressed with the ergonomically designed over-the-ear Hi-Fi stereo headphones, which have swiveling comfortably-padded ear cups supporting 40mm driver units and an adjustable headband.

Regardless of what they look like, the sound is what's critical. They deliver at all levels along with a powerful deep bass sound.

With the Active Noise Canceling, the Mixcder E7 uses ANC Technology that continuously analyzes and reacts to outside noise, blocking external sound by creating inverse waves for totally immersive music, according to the product's website.

Inside is a rechargeable battery that should give you about 20 hours of use before a USB charge is needed. There's also a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls. A direct wired connection can be made with the 3.5 mm audio port.

Maybe I saved the best for last, the price: only $59.99. A compact carrying case is included.

www.mixcder.com

—

I've often been accused in reader emails of being a fan of iHome audio products and specifically those made with Amazon Alexa compatibility. Well, I am.

I was also asked about other voice assistant systems from iHome, and sure enough, they have the iHome Voice iGV1 with Google Assistant. The voice assistant instantly recognizes commands to play music, audiobooks, present the news of the day, weather and more.

With the far-field voice activation technology built into the iGV1, you can give those commands from the other side of the room.

The voice-activated Bluetooth bedside speaker system has everything in a nice compact body.

For most, a clock is most critical and the front-facing display will always be right on with the time sync via Network Time Protocol for quick clock setting. The dimmable display shows multiple alarm settings and weather.

Below the front facing display are the speakers, protected by mesh cloth covering.

With your existing Wi-Fi linked to the speaker system, connections can be made to music streaming services and other smart home devices. This enables you to command the voice assistant to turn lights on or off and even get your morning coffee brewing.

Music can be sent to the iGV1 via Bluetooth and there's a single 1amp USB port for charging.

Controls for music selection, volume, Bluetooth connections and triggering the voice assistant are all easily accessed on top.

www.ihomeaudio.com $139.99

—

The Creative Outlier One Plus wireless earbuds have excellent sound quality, and a comfortable fit.

What caught my attention is the 4GB built-in MP3 player, which I tested on a recent flight.

Having hundreds of songs loaded up (it will hold a lot more) enabled my music to play without needing to connect to my iPhone, iPad or laptop. I know this feature will be loved for workouts, bike rides, and even lawn mowing.

The sound-blaster-connect app works perfectly for controlling the loaded music and customizing playlists.

The 6mm neodymium drivers earbuds are built with IPX4 certification, making them durable and sweat-proof. Interchangeable ear buds and secure tips keep them in place.

You'll get about 10 hours of use in MP3 mode and 7 hours of standard playback before a USB charge is needed.

us.creative.com $39.99

