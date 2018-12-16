Disaster-linked losses in 2018 hit $155 billion: Swiss Re

December 18, 2018
In this photo taken on November 8, 2018 a home is overshadowed by towering smoke plumes as the Camp fire races through town in Paradise, California

Losses from natural and man-made disasters are estimated to total $155 billion (136 billion euros) this year, down sharply from a hurricane-plagued 2017, the reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Tuesday.

The trio of hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma last year pushed losses to $350 billion, but Swiss Re noted that a "number of smaller and mid-sized events, alongside some major man-made disasters" in 2018 were still cause for serious concern.

Events this year "highlight the increasing vulnerability of the ever-growing concentration of humans and on coastlines and in the urban-wildlife interface."

Overall, the figures served as a reminder that " can quickly turn into catastrophe," the company said.

Among the major causing damage this year were hurricanes Michael and Florence, a series of typhoons in Asia and the recent California wildfires.

Roughly half of all losses recorded this year were covered by insurance, Swiss Re said.

Cost of climate-linked disasters soars: UN

October 10, 2018

The economic cost of climate-related disasters hit $2.25 trillion over the last two decades, an increase of more than 250 percent compared to the previous 20 years, the UN said Wednesday.

At least $9bn in insurance claims from California fires

December 13, 2018

Insurance claims from the recent devastating California wildfires that killed at least 89 people and destroyed 19,000 homes and businesses have reached at least $9 billion, the state's insurance commissioner said Wednesday.

Machine learning-detected signal predicts time to earthquake

December 18, 2018

Machine-learning research published in two related papers today in Nature Geoscience reports the detection of seismic signals accurately predicting the Cascadia fault's slow slippage, a type of failure observed to precede ...

The full story on climate change requires the long view

December 17, 2018

The science is clear that human activities over the last century have contributed to greenhouse-like warming of the Earth's surface. Much of the global conversation around climate change fixates on what individual countries ...

